Missouri GOP candidate vows he’ll take a ‘blowtorch’ to Biden’s agenda

By Mark Moore
 3 days ago

Missouri’s attorney general turned up the temperature in the Republican Senate primary’s ad wars Tuesday, releasing a commercial vowing to take a “blowtorch” to President Biden’s “socialist agenda.”​

The spot features Eric Schmitt firing up the implement ​as he says: “I think Joe Biden is a total disaster. That’s why I’m taking my blowtorch to his socialist agenda​.

“As your attorney general, I put a stop to Biden’s open border policies,” Schmitt goes on. “I sued to get rid of [Dr. Anthony] Fauci’s COVID mandates. And I stood with President [Donald] Trump to stop election fraud.

“In the Senate, I’ll turn the heat up on the Biden Democrats,” the ad concludes. “I approve this message because now’s the time to take our country back.”

S​chmitt is one of the front-runners in the Aug. 2 Republican primary, along with Rep. Vicky Hartzler and former Gov. Eric Greitens.

While Schmitt describes himself as an “America First” candidate and displays a picture of himself with Trump in the ad, the former president has yet to make an endorsement in the race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SmLte_0gVWXxnU00
Eric Schmitt steps into the spotlight in the controversial ad, which aired Tuesday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EDX2a_0gVWXxnU00
The ad sees Schmitt firing up a blowtorch before sharing his fighting words.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k6Cp5_0gVWXxnU00
Schmitt pitches himself as an “America First” candidate.

Schmitt’s blowtorch doesn’t come near the firepower Greitens carried in a campaign ad released last month that created a major controversy.

In the commercial, the former Navy SEAL held a double-barreled shotgun as several men in tactical gear stood in the background.

“Today, we’re going RINO hunting,” Greitens said, using the acronym for the derisive term “Republican in name only.”

“Join the MAGA crew, get a RINO hunting permit. There’s no bagging limit, no tagging limit and it doesn’t expire until we save our country,” ​Greitens added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UM6Y2_0gVWXxnU00
Donald Trump has yet to endorse Schmitt’s campaign.

Hours after Greitens posted his ad, Twitter flagged it for violating its rules. Members of both parties criticized the content and accused Greitens — who resigned in disgrace in 2018 after being hit with allegations of sexual blackmail and campaign finance violations — of fomenting political violence.

Comments / 40

Shey
3d ago

Want to feel and act tough for votes just like the rest, nothing but a coward.

Reply
19
Discernment ✝️S Critical
3d ago

Another cultists that believes the big lie. Hmm. Typical reaction.

Reply
25
Washington Examiner

Stephen Miller: Biden hiding ‘extreme woke Marxist agenda’

A conservative legal group headed by former top Trump adviser Stephen Miller has filed an unprecedented 11 Freedom of Information Act lawsuits claiming that President Joe Biden and his staff are hiding their “woke Marxist agenda” and the impact it will have on the nation. America First Legal...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

White House Report Card: Pollster Zogby says Biden ‘in hell’

This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden ending another disaster week at the beach, away from historically low polls, sky-high inflation, sinking wages, and evaporating retirement funds for millions of people. Our Democratic grader, pollster John Zogby, gave a rare "D" and said that it was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
