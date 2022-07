Carol Ann Smith, age 77, of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at her home. She was born September 29, 1944, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Mary (Palasky) and Max Scott. Carol was employed as a Title Clerk with Whitey’s Auto Mall for over 30 years. Carol was passionate about Ohio State football and basketball and a March Madness fanatic. She enjoyed playing basketball with her grandchildren and watching all of their events and sports. Family was her biggest joy in life. Carol loved Christmas gatherings and buying the perfect gift for everyone. She enjoyed working Sudoku puzzles and was a prolific collector of Precious Moments figurines.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO