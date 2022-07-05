ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, WI

Over 2,400 city of Brookfield residents received misprinted absentee ballots ahead of the August primary election

By Beck Andrew Salgado, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

Two days after processing and mailing 2,400 absentee ballots to city of Brookfield residents, Deputy Clerk Renee Tadych noticed an error in the header of a voting box for the Waukesha County clerk of circuit courts primary race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08aRgV_0gVWXpjg00

Instead of reading “Republican Party Primary,” the misprinted ballots read “Libertarian Party Primary.”

The only candidate affected by the misprint was Monica Paz, who is running unopposed for re-election in the Republican Party primary race for Waukesha County clerk of circuit court, a position she has held since 2020.

A week after the misprinted ballots were mailed, affected residents received a letter from the Waukesha County Clerk's Office notifying them of the error.Paz was also notified of the error.

Paz, the election commission and city of Brookfield worked together on a resolution to the problem. Waukesha County Clerk Meg Wartman said the best solution was to notify residents and give them multiple options going forward.

The first option is to simply use the misprinted ballot, with the knowledge that Paz is a Republican candidate and not a Libertarian candidate. Residents also have the option to return the misprinted ballot in exchange for a new one.

“We debated on whether or not to send out new ballots with the correction, but I think everyone decided that instead of having a second ballot floating around for those people that we'd be better off send a letter and then let the voters choose whether they wanted to get a new ballot,” said Wartman.

Paz said that the election committee ran the letter by her, and she was satisfied with the response to the ballot error.

"I was glad to hear that they are reviewing their process to prevent any issues like this from occurring in the future," said Paz.

Residents in the town of Brookfield and village of Elm Grove were not affected by the misprint, as the error was discovered before those ballots were mailed. Wartman said that the remaining misprinted ballots have already been destroyed.

Wartman noted that Waukesha County comprises 37 municipalities, meaning there are about 200 different ballot styles that are printed. Nearly 300,000 ballots are sent to the various municipal clerks' offices in a matter of 10 days, and the volume of ballots in such a short window led to the error.

“It's a tight timeline, and you know, we certainly need to do a better job of proofing so it doesn't happen again and yeah, we've got some steps in place to take care of that in the future,” said Wartman.

One thing Wartman said has already been put in place to prevent the same incident in the future is an increase in proofreads.

Beck Andrew Salgado can be reached at 512-568-4070 or Bsalgado@Gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Beck_Salgado

