The men at the crux of the LIV Golf-PGA Tour saga are just as sick of hearing about it as the rest of us. That doesn’t mean it’s not constantly still on their minds. “I wake up thinking about it, I go to bed thinking about it—it’s legitimately all I think about,” says Keith Mitchell, No. 54 in the World Ranking. Mitchell, 30, considers himself firmly in the PGA Tour’s corner for the battle that has fractured the elite level of the men’s game. He's in Scotland for this week’s Genesis Scottish Open before playing the Open Championship at St. Andrews.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO