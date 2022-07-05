ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabrina Ionescu wins WNBA Player of the Month after strong June

By Andy Patton
 3 days ago
Former Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu has been named the Eastern Conference WNBA Player of the Month for June, following an outstanding month of games for the New York Liberty.

Ionescu appeared in 11 games during June, averaging 34 minutes per night and dropping 19.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 43.1% from the field, 34.1% from deep, and an astonishing 97.7% from the free throw line.

Ionescu’s incredible month helped her earn a starting nod in the WNBA All-Star game, and she wins her first ever Player of the Month Award alongside the winner from the Western Conference, Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm.

Ionescu became the youngest WNBA player to record multiple triple-doubles for her career earlier in the month, and her jaw-dropping performance against the Minnesota Lynx remains one of the best individual performances of the entire season.

Ionescu will represent the Liberty, and the Ducks, at the All-Star festivities next week before resuming the best season of her career in mid-July.

