Wayne County's COVID cases up 114.6%; Indiana cases surge 23.5%

New coronavirus cases leaped in Indiana in the week ending Sunday, rising 23.5% as 11,010 cases were reported. The previous week had 8,917 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Indiana ranked 39th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 11.8% from the week before, with 800,077 cases reported. With 2.02% of the country's population, Indiana had 1.38% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 38 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Wayne County reported 191 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 89 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 19,632 cases and 340 deaths.

Preble County reported 70 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 51 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 9,804 cases and 200 deaths.

Union County reported 13 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported six cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 2,076 cases and 21 deaths.

Randolph County reported 19 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 20 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 6,033 cases and 148 deaths.

Within Indiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Clark County with 358 cases per 100,000 per week; Fayette County with 316; and Blackford County with 306. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Marion County, with 1,495 cases; Lake County, with 777 cases; and Hamilton County, with 562. Weekly case counts rose in 67 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Marion, Hamilton and Tippecanoe counties.

Across Indiana, cases fell in 22 counties, with the best declines in Clark County, with 423 cases from 530 a week earlier; in Floyd County, with 209 cases from 249; and in Ripley County, with 27 cases from 44.

In Indiana, 27 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 49 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,775,886 people in Indiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 23,882 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 87,843,561 people have tested positive and 1,017,848 people have died.

Indiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 3. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 1,075

The week before that: 1,006

Four weeks ago: 935

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 65,244

The week before that: 61,335

Four weeks ago: 56,288

Hospitals in 33 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 28 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 40 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Wayne County's COVID cases up 114.6%; Indiana cases surge 23.5%