Tacko Fall joins Utah Jazz

Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz signed former UCF player Tacko Fall.

Former UCF Knight Tacko Fall has joined the Utah Jazz for the Summer League. The former UCF big man will be joining his third overall NBA team since leaving Orlando to play professional basketball.

Fall has played three seasons in the NBA , two with the Boston Celtics and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 7'6" center averaged 2.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 67.3% from the field during 37 career games.

Jazz CEO Danny Ainge was an executive director of basketball operations for the Celtics when Fall played in Boston from 2019-2021. The connection undoubtedly helped Fall find a spot with the Jazz.

Mostly playing in the NBA's G League since graduating from UCF, the big man was named for the NBA G-League All-Defensive Team twice and led the league in blocks in 2022

During his time at UCF , the center from Senegal averaged 10.1 points, 7.7 boards and 2.4 blocks. His 280 blocked shots make him the all-time leader for the Knights.

Additionally, his 74% in field goals is an all-time record at UCF and in the NCAA's Division I level of play. While known for his defense, Fall certainly made the most of his shooting opportunities.

Following the Rudy Gobert trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Jazz might be looking to keep Fall beyond summer, according to ESPN.

Fall and the Utah Jazz are set to tip off their 2022 Summer League journey today against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

