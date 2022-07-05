Grammy Award-winning singer Kierra Sheard shares tips on balancing life

From the award-winning producers of “Planet Earth,” “Frozen Planet” and the “Disneynature” films, “AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL,” narrated by Michael B. Jordan, is the jaw-dropping story of North America’s picturesque lands and its amazing animals. The continent is the most diverse and extreme land on Earth; the only place where you can find every landscape, from Arctic ice caps to baking deserts and everything in between. We take a journey through America’s most spectacular regions — the mountainous Northwest, the steamy South, the arid West and the endless Heartland. Whatever the neighborhood, there’s a hero who can make it a home. Smart, tough, brave, you name it, the animals of North America have what it takes to overcome the elements and thrive. In our closing episode, we meet the human heroes fighting to preserve our wildlife and wild places for future generations.

