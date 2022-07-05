ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Record News

DPS arrests third human-smuggling suspect in Wichita County

By Christopher Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1II2um_0gVWX3tP00

An alleged human-smuggler was arrested Monday for attempting to transport undocumented people to Dallas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=330wka_0gVWX3tP00

According to allegations made in the arrest affidavit:

On Monday, a DPS trooper stopped a car for speeding on southbound U.S. 287.

The driver was identified as Brandon Ismael Hernandez-Jimenez. He told the trooper the passengers in the car were his friends and they had all been partying at his house in Colorado. He said he was driving them back to Dallas.

Hernandez-Jimenez said he did not know his passengers' names, only their nicknames. The trooper spoke with the passengers and they said they lived in El Paso. They said they were born in Texas but did not had identification,

More: Man arrested in Wichita County on human-smuggling suspicion

More: Man admits to smuggling migrants for pay

When asked where the passengers were from, Hernandez-Jimenez said they were all from Mexico. He said he is from Mexico and they entered the U.S. illegally. He also said his passengers gave him $300 for gas money.

The trooper arrested Hernandez-Jimenez and charged him with smuggling of persons. All four people were released to a Border Patrol Agent.

According to the Wichita County Jail inmate webpage, Hernandez-Jimenez was charged with Smuggling of Persons. His bond was set at $2,500 by a judge. He was also put on an ICE Detainer.

This is the third incident in the Wichita County area in the past week of people arrested by DPS for suspected human smuggling.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: DPS arrests third human-smuggling suspect in Wichita County

Comments / 1

Related
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. DRAKE, JENNIFER LEANN; W/F; POB: OK; ADDRESS: TULSA OK; OCCUPATION: SALES/LOWES; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
klif.com

Tarrant County Woman Going To Prison For DWI Accident.

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Noemi Martinez admitted in court Thursday she was drunk, and driving the wrong way on North Loop 820 in North Richland Hills on Thanksgiving morning, 2019 when she ran head-on into three other vehicles. The accident she caused killed a 17 year old North Side High School student who was on his way to perform in his school’s mariachi band at Cowboys Stadium. Martinez’s blood alcohol level was double the legal limit, and videos taken at the time showed her trying to hide several bottles of alcohol that were in her car. Following her guilty plea, Martinez was sentenced to ten years.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dps#Colorado#Mexico#Dallas#Law Enforcement#Smuggling Of Persons
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite confiscates 13 pounds of fireworks, 16 guns and 3 rifles on July 4; 22 DWI arrests made

Over the Fourth of July weekend, the City of Mesquite Police and Fire Department proactively helped residents enjoy safe celebrations by conducting specialized patrols regarding illegal fire works and Driving While Intoxicated concerns. Patrols were dispatched to areas with historically high call volume on the Fourth of July in previous years. The initiative resulted in 4 citations issued, more than 13 pounds of fireworks confiscated, 16 handguns and 3 rifles confiscated, and 22 DWI arrests made.
MESQUITE, TX
KWTX

Former Texas Chief Deputy pleads guilty federal civil rights offense

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Steven “Craig” Shelton, 61, pleaded guilty in federal court in the Eastern District of Texas to violating an arrestee’s civil rights by using excessive force against him. During the plea hearing, Shelton admitted that on or about Sept. 21, 2021, while he was...
TEXAS STATE
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. POTTS, CHASE ALEXANDER; B/M; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED; ADDRESS: OKLAHOMA CITY OK; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE...
KELLER, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 2700 2nd Avenue

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at approximately 6:06 p.m., Dallas Police Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of 2nd Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed several individuals attempting to apply first aid to the male victim who suffered a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police investigating shooting in south Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police responded to a shooting at S. Polk Street and W. Keist Boulevard at about 5:15 p.m on July 8.Police said when they arrived to the location, they found a victim who was shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital. There is no information on the suspect, police said. This investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Skeletal remains found in Wichita Falls home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were called out to a residence on an investigation when human skeletal remains were found. The remains were located on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 2:18 p.m. in the rear apartment on the property in the 1800 block of 9th Street. According to Wichita […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
dpdbeat.com

DPD Needs Your Help in Identifying Animal Cruelty Suspect

On or around May 5, 2022, an unknown person shot a gray (blue) and white Pitbull-type dog around the area of 2800 McDermott Avenue. The dog survived and is doing well. If you know who shot the dog, contact DPD Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS or Detective C Blanchard #7999 with the Dallas Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-670-7694 or by email at cathy.blanchard@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 083452-2022.
DALLAS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Firefighters continue to battle Koonce Fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters are continuing to battle a large grass fire between Iowa Park and Electra. Fire officials said the blaze’s forward progress has been stopped temporarily. The fire was estimated at 3,500 acres and 45% contained at 10 a.m., according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
ELECTRA, TX
kgns.tv

Ring video captures fatal shooting in Texas town

HALTOM CITY,TX (KGNS) - Authorities in Haltom City, Texas have released doorbell video of a shooting that left three officers injured Saturday night. Before police arrived, the suspect had killed a man and a woman in the Haltom City neighborhood. What everyone thought was an early Fourth of July fireworks...
HALTOM CITY, TX
Times Record News

Times Record News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy