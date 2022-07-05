ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Temperatures to rise as lake levels drop

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 3 days ago

No relief is in sight from brutal summer temperatures for the next week. The National Weather Service predicts daytime highs in excess of 100 degrees for the next seven days in the Wichita Falls area.

"Very hot and humid weather will occur at least through this weekend. Triple digit temperatures and heat index values are expected," the NWS said.

No rain is in forecast for the period. The one-tenth inch of precipitation that fell in Wichita Falls Saturday did little to alleviate a drought that has gripped the region for months. As of Tuesday, Wichita Falls had received 9.75 inches of rain in 2022, compared to the average of 14.65 inches for this time of year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BE9cn_0gVWWxGL00

The heat and lack of rain is beginning to take a toll on area lakes. All three reservoirs that serve Wichita Falls and most North Texas communities have fallen below 80 percent of capacity.

As of Tuesday, Lake Arrowhead was 79 percent full, Lake Kickapoo had fallen to 70.7 percent and Lake Kemp was at 72.1 percent. If combined lake levels drop to 60 percent, the city of Wichita Falls will begin enacting the first stage of drought contingency plans.

The weather service has placed Wichita Falls in a Heat Advisory for both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

The NWS recommendations during a Heat Advisory are:

  • Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
  • Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
  • Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
  • Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
  • Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
  • To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
  • Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

