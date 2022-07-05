ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

Costs delay plans for picnic area at Wichita County Sheriff's Office

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IUxRg_0gVWWvUt00

Wichita County Commissioners on Tuesday put the brakes on several proposals for additions or changes at the new Law Enforcement Center, including a $68,000 picnic shelter for employees.

The proposal was to construct a covered 20-by-20 foot covered shelter outside the Sheriff's Office portion of the new building that also includes the county jail.

Architect Glenda Ramsey of Harper Perkins said the shelter would give employees a space to get outdoors when the weather was nice.

"I think that's way overpriced. I think it should go out for bids," Commissioner Mickey Fincannon said.

"I'm just shocked at the numbers," Commissioner Barry Mahler said.

"I don't like to pursue it at that price," County Judge Woody Gossom said.

The money for the projects would come from what's left of the $73 million that voters approved in a bond issue, but commissioners were cautious about spending the money.

They shot down a proposal to spend $64,000 on a canopy to be placed over a loading dock at the law enforcement center.

"My two cents worth is that I would not do the walk canopy," Commissioner Mark Beauchamp said.

In the end, commissioners delayed action on the picnic shelter as well as spending $12,000 to reinforce the windows in the lobby area of the LEC building and $21,000 for canopies for some doorways.

Had all the proposals passed, the price tag would have been more than $200,000.  Beauchamp said about $650,000 is left from the bond money.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Costs delay plans for picnic area at Wichita County Sheriff's Office

Comments / 0

Related
kswo.com

City of Lawton resumes utility cut-offs, following temporary suspension

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton will once again be performing utility cut-offs for non-payment, following the release of a temporary suspension. The suspension was put into place in April, while the city worked to transition to a new utility billing self-service portal. According to officials from the...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Altus City Council approves new police vehicles, redistricting wards

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - In Altus, the police department will have new vehicles soon and planning for a park downtown is underway. Tuesday night, Altus City Council gave the OK to spend nearly $500,000 on seven new patrol and detective units. City Manager Gary Jones said the city replaces about...
ALTUS, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Wichita County, TX
Wichita County, TX
Government
archercountynews.com

Archer County Sheriff's Report

The Sheriff’s Office received 134 calls for service this past week. As this report is being written there are 23 inmates and 2 being female in the Archer County Jail. On Monday dispatch received a call of a stranded boater on Lake Kickapoo. The caller stated that he thought he may be out of gas and was in an area of the lake that not many people go to. The local Game Warden Richard Key was…
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic Area#County Judge#County Jail#The Sheriff S Office#Lec
newschannel6now.com

Residents react to proposal of increased water bill

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Gas, groceries and your water bill; these are just some of the expenses with a rising price tag as inflation continues to put families in tough positions. Many Wichita Falls residents spoke with News Channel 6 on Thursday about the possibility of a 9% price...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
newschannel6now.com

Community members attend town hall on school safety

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In the wake of the recent mass shootings, a town hall style meeting focused on school safety took place Thursday evening in Wichita Falls. Weapons safety expert Kathy Richardson was there to answer any questions the public had. She spoke to our crews about the guardian policy program, which allows teachers and staff to carry and use handguns in the event of an emergency.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Update: Silver Alert for Duncan woman Margie Pickens

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A silver alert was issued for 84-year-old Margie Pickens on June 15th. The Oklahoma City Metro search and rescue will conduct another search party the weekend of July 16th, and they are asking the community for their help. That Search and Rescue team said Pickens’ last...
DUNCAN, OK
newschannel6now.com

City of Wichita Falls utilities department faces employee shortage

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The utilities department for the City of Wichita Falls is facing a staffing shortage. They currently have 20% of their positions open and while they were able to maintain day-to-day operations at the beginning, they are starting to see the affects. Those include delays in...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Drugs may have led to rollover near Lake Lawtonka

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper says illegal drugs may have caused a crash near Lake Lawtonka today, sending one person to the hospital. The crash happened a little before 11 a.m. on NW Meers Porter Hill Road, after a driver lost control of his vehicle. Reports...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Skeletal remains found in Wichita Falls home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were called out to a residence on an investigation when human skeletal remains were found. The remains were located on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 2:18 p.m. in the rear apartment on the property in the 1800 block of 9th Street. According to Wichita […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Times Record News

Times Record News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy