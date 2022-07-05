ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls police respond to hundreds of fireworks calls during the Fourth of July weekend

By Christopher Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 3 days ago

Wichita Falls police and firefighters were kept busy during the Fourth of July weekend responding to multiple reports of people firing off fireworks.

According to WFPD public information officer Jeff Hughes:

Officers responded to 362 reports of fireworks in the city between July 1 at 5 p.m. and July 5 at 8 a.m. Officers also responded to reports of property damage and fires caused by fireworks.

Hughes said in one incidentofficers went to a report of people shooting fireworks inside a bar on Scott Street Sunday night, but they left before police got there. No one was injured and police were unable to locate them.

Wichita Falls Fire Department fire marshal Cody Melton said the fire department responded to multiple reports of grass and structure fires around the city during the holiday weekend. No major damage was reported.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls police respond to hundreds of fireworks calls during the Fourth of July weekend

