Sunnyvale, CA

Sunnyvale Junior All Stars Cruise to Championship

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sunnyvale Junior All Stars have cruised into the championship round for the District 44 tournament. Wins by scores of 23-1 and 15-5 have Sunnyvale set to face either Cupertino or Los Altos on Saturday, July 9. Since it’s a double-elimination tournament, Sunnyvale will have two chances to win...

