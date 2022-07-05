ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Festivals Acadiens et Creoles launches series honoring local musicians, artists, culture

By WaTeasa Freeman, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ME6UZ_0gVWWdr300

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles has announced its monthly legacy series focusing on cultural workshops and aspects of Acadiana's rich heritage to help bring the community together.

The first installment will take place July 7 and focuses on the legacy of Cajun musician Dewy Balfa. The event will include performances from his daughter Christine Balfa, as well as Steve Riley, and David Greely.

This event is free to the public and will begin at 7 p.m. at the Feed and Seed 106 N Grant St in Lafayette.

"The Festivals Acadiens et Créoles team has been discussing doing some programming throughout the year," Barry Jean Ancelet with Festivals Acadiens et Créoles said.

"We were looking for something that would be not only entertaining but also meaningful. When Ravi Daggula offered us the opportunity to use the Feed and Seed once a month, we began to explore programming possibilities and came up with this plan."

Acadiana Makers: Lafayette woman paints with thread, creating art through embroidery

Food finds: Got a craving for beignets or loaded fries at midnight? Try this Lafayette restaurant.

The Festivals Acadiens et Créoles team hopes to use this space to uplift the music, culinary and visual arts, and craftspeople that have made the area so unique over the years.

"Like the festival itself, this series is designed to honor those who have left us so much of what we celebrate today," Ancelet said.

"It is focused not only on their past contributions but also on the ongoing impact of their legacies, as contemporary musicians continue to use the past to create the future. The series will give us the opportunity to produce and present informed entertainment throughout the year."

According to organizers, there are more than 60 installments planned for the series. They hope to honor Acadiana's historical, current, and future cultural traditions through this program.

C onnect with WaTeasa Freeman by email wfreeman@theadvertiser.com, Twitter @wateasaf TikTok @theadvertisereats

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Festivals Acadiens et Creoles launches series honoring local musicians, artists, culture

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Food Network names Lafayette's Johnson's Boucaniere top barbecue restaurant in Louisiana

Lafayette's Johnson's Boucaniere has made the The Food Network's "50 States of Barbecue," a list of what it ranks to be the best barbecue joints in each state. "With an Acadian French name that roughly translates as "smokehouse," this old Lafayette Grocery Store specializes in Cajun-style barbecue," the network's entry stated. "As one would expect, there's plenty of seasoning and flavorful accoutrements."
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Lafayette, LA
Society
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Musicians#Creoles#Localevent#Local Life#The Feed And Seed#Acadiana Makers
99.9 KTDY

Men’s Haircuts: Voted Top 5 Shops & Salons in Lafayette

Acadiana men like to look good and it all starts with grooming. Hair and beard are also crucial to Acadiana business males and blue-collar men who want to look good. The barber shop or salon you choose can make a difference in the way you look, finding the one that's right for you matters.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
brproud.com

Two new Omicron subvariants discovered; experts warn of long COVID

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU researchers at the Health Precision Medicine Lab announced that they have discovered two new Omicron subvariants of COVID-19 Tuesday. “There were four cases, three of which one apparently new subvariant and another one to another one,” said Dr. Lucio Miele, MD, Ph.D., LSU Health Precision Medicine Lab. “We don’t know whether these actually originated locally or we detected them locally but they came from somewhere else.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Drive Fast? New Louisiana Law on I-10 Will Catch You

Traveling to Baton Rouge or New Orleans Soon? Lay Off the Gas Pedal. Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill, SB 435 into law that takes effect on August 1st, 2022. This bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. Simply put this bill that will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Lake Arthur man killed by homeowner now subject of funeral funds scam

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – Joseph Tezeno, 21, of Lake Arthur, was shot and killed while allegedly trying to enter a home on North Lake Court Dr. on Monday, July 5. Following Tezeno’s death, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says they were notified by Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office of fake Cashapp, Zelle, and Paypal accounts claiming to be collecting money for Tezeno’s funeral expenses.
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
wbrz.com

State police investigating four bomb threats at separate Louisiana colleges

A state-wide investigation has been launched into four bomb threats made to four different Louisiana colleges Wednesday. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette, South Louisiana Community College in Morgan City, SOWELA Technical Community College in Lake Charles, and Nunez Community College in Chalmette all received bomb threats throughout Wednesday. Affected...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Nationwide Report

18-year-old Robert Salsman dead after a solo-vehicle crash near Carencro (Carencro, LA)

18-year-old Robert Salsman dead after a solo-vehicle crash near Carencro (Carencro, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 18-year-old Robert Salsman, from Scott, as the teen who lost his life following a traffic collision on Monday near Carencro. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place just before 7 p.m. on Gloria Switch Road near Desoto Road [...]
CARENCRO, LA
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy