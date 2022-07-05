ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Smoke detector alerts sleeping couple to fire

By Kristi R. Garabrandt, The Daily Jeffersonian
 3 days ago
A smoke detector alerted a sleeping Cambridge couple to a fire in their Gomber Avenue residence Tuesday morning.

"This is why we always promote having a working smoke detector in the home," Cambridge Fire Chief Jeff Deeks said. "They were able to get out and units arrived on scene and started fire suppression operations."

The six firefighters on duty at the Cambridge Fire Department responded to the call that came in at 4:23 a.m.

According to Deeks, the call originally came in as a commercial fire, but once Cambridge Police Department arrived on the scene that information was updated to a one-story house. The fire was under control with 10 to 15 minutes, he added.

"At that time, it wasn't going to spread anymore, but we had extensive overhaul to do on the property just because of the fire spread," Deeks said. "We had heavy fire all throughout the attic at they arrived on scene. Definitely heavy damage to the property."

The fire was contained to the one property and there were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

