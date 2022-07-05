ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Hospice of Guernsey hosts ninth annual Flamingo 5K Memorial Run/Walk

By Submitted by Hospice of Guernsey
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 3 days ago
Hospice of Guernsey, Inc. will host the ninth annual Flamingo 5K Saturday, July 23, at Cambridge City Park. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. followed by the race at 8 a.m.

Options include a 5k run and walk, a 1-mile walk, and a virtual option. The virtual option allows people to participate from anywhere. Those who choose the virtual option will not qualify to win awards.

Top finishers will receive medals along with special awards which will be given to those dressed most flamingo-like and youngest participant just to name a few. One of the most coveted awards, The Golden Flamingo, will also be presented. These awards are given to the groups with the most participants.

Preregistration prior to Friday will guarantee a 2022 Flamingo Run T-shirt. The cost to participate is $20 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. Racers will also be able to register on the day of the event with the cost being $30. To register visit the Hospice of Guernsey website, www.hospiceofguernsey.com/flamigo-run-5k-registration to register online and pay with PayPal or stop by the Hospice office, 9711 East Pike, Cambridge to pick up forms.

Registration on the day of the run will begin at 7 a.m. at Cambridge City Park pavilion #1 located at the corner of Edgeworth Avenue and North Eighth Street. Pre-registered participants can pick up race day packets from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 20-22.

The Daily Jeffersonian

The Daily Jeffersonian

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cambridge, OH from The Daily Jeffersonian.

