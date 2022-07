Zella Elizabeth (Torrey) Williams, known as Elizabeth, died on July 2, 2022, after a brief illness. This was 15 years to the day after the death of her beloved husband. She was born on August 15, 1924, to Joe and Bertha Torrey in the same country house that her mother was born in Lucerne, MO. She attended 12 years of school in Lucerne and then continued onto Chillicothe Business College. From there she moved to Chicago where she met her future husband, Lon Williams. Elizabeth and Lon were married in Chicago on September 13, 1947. They had one son, Alan, and over the years lived in Chicago, West Boxford, Massachusetts, and Syracuse, NY. She spent her final years at the Fairhaven Retirement Home in Birmingham, AL.

