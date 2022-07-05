Austin-based Tesla sees sales slump as it battles supply chain issues

Austin-based Tesla saw sales fall to their lowest quarterly level since last fall, amid supply chain issues and COVID-19 related restrictions in China that slowed production of the company’s electric vehicles.

The company on Saturday disclosed it sold more than 254,000 cars and SUVs from April through June, an 18% drop from the first three months of this year and also well below the pace in last year's final quarter. The last time Tesla sold fewer vehicles globally was in the third quarter of 2021 when it delivered 241,000.

Overall, the auto industry reported a 21% drop in sales during the second quarter as the average price for vehicles skyrocketed to a record of $45,844 amid soaring inflation, according to J.D. Power.

Tesla's sales drop may be a harbinger of weaker second-quarter earnings for the company, which is the world's top-seller of battery-powered vehicles and has posted net profits for nearly three years. Tesla plans to release its full results for the April-June period on July 20.

Hints of low delivery numbers were already apparent before the Austin-based carmaker released the numbers. Last month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had told employees that the automaker had “a very tough quarter” and had called on workers to help get the company back on track, according to an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg news service. At the time, Musk said that Tesla's Austin-area facility was ramping up production.

Tesla moved its headquarters to Austin last year to the site of its $1.1 billion manufacturing facility. The manufacturing facility, Giga Texas, was first announced in July 2020 and has scaled up fast, hosting a grand opening in April.

At the time, Musk said Tesla was entering "a new phase" of its future, with six massive factories scaling. At the time he called the Austin manufacturing facility “the most advanced car factory the world has ever seen.”

The Austin area facility is expected to play a key role in ramping up production to meet supply and demand for the company in the coming months, and Musk has said the facility is expected to hire more than 10,000 people through the end of this year.

In January, the carmaker said it has started production at the Austin-area facility, and in April, Tesla delivered its first Austin-made Model Y vehicles. The Austin-area facility is also expected to produce the Cybertruck, Model 3 and Semi vehicles, as well as vehicle batteries.

Musk has said Tesla aims to make as many as half a million vehicles in Austin next year, making it among the highest-volume car factories in the country. The facility is already producing batteries and Musk said he expects the facility to scale production over time to become be the biggest cell factory for the company and the world.

But the Austin-area facility is still ramping, and the CEO recently described Austin, and Tesla's other newest factory Berlin, as "gigantic money furnaces" that are losing billions of dollars in an interview recorded May 30 interview and released last month, from a Tesla owners' club.

Dan Ives, an analyst with Wedbush Securities said Tesla's Austin facility is still scaling and currently its output is low and not contributing significantly to the overall delivery and production numbers.

“Austin is very small today from a delivery and production perspective. By the fourth quarter Austin will start to play a more meaningful role in delivery numbers with 2023 a key year,” Ives said.

Like many other stocks, Tesla shares have been hard hit this year. But the 35% decline in Tesla's stock price hasn't been entirely tied to the company's see-sawing fortunes.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also has made a $44 billion bid for Twitter, which he placed on hold after complaining that it has too many spam bot users who aren’t humans. Much of the erosion in Tesla's value has occurred since Musk became Twitter’s largest shareholder and then launched a takeover bid that has raised concerns he has too much on his already crowded plate.

Musk has used his own Twitter account, which now has more than 100 million followers, to discuss the pandemic restrictions that forced the Shanghai factory to temporarily close during the quarter. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives estimates that more than 40% of Tesla's sales come from China, and that the Shanghai factory produced about 70,000 fewer vehicles due to the shutdowns.

But Tesla signaled things are getting better Saturday, saying it produced more vehicles during June than in any other month in its history. The company didn't disclose the number of vehicles manufactured during June.

As of early Saturday afternoon, Musk hadn't tweeted about Tesla's second-quarter sales. But he created a bit of a stir late Friday with ending an uncharacteristically long nine-day silence on Twitter. His Friday tweets included one with him and four of his children meeting with Pope Francis.

Musk also has recently announced Tesla will require salaried workers return to offices and a possible 10% cut in Tesla's work force due to a possible recession.

Supply chain breakdowns since the onset of COVID-19 two years ago have been especially debilitating for automakers, who get parts from all corners of the globe. A lack of computer chips needed to run cars’ computers compounded automakers’ problems and sent prices for used and new cars skyrocketing.

As the pandemic erupted in the U.S. in 2020, automakers had to shut factories for eight weeks to help stop the virus from spreading. Some parts companies canceled orders for semiconductors. At the same time, demand for laptops, tablets and gaming consoles skyrocketed as people stuck at home upgraded their devices.

By the time auto production resumed, chip makers had shifted production to consumer goods, creating a shortage of weather-resistant automotive-grade chips. Although Tesla has fared better than other automakers, the industry still can't get enough chips.

This story includes material from the Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin-based Tesla sees sales slump as it battles supply chain issues