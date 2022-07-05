▶️ Oregon’s 2022 Hidden Bottle Hunt begins Wednesday

Six commemorative bottles have been hidden around the state of Oregon to celebrate more than a half-century of Oregon’s Bottle Bill. Five daily clues as to their locations will be revealed starting Wednesday. During the Hidden Bottle Hunt 2022, the bottles will be hidden in parks and trails...
The third clues for this years 2022 Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt were revealed Friday. And we learned that one of the six bottles has already been found. Six commemorative bottles were hidden around the state of Oregon to celebrate more than a half-century of Oregon’s Bottle Bill. Each bottle has been placed in parks and trails throughout the state.
The mystery of what caused the death of a juvenile killer whale off Oregon’s central coast last month appears to have been solved. The carcass of the approximately 16-foot-long orca was first spotted and photographed by a Salem fisherman June 27 about 25 miles west of Newport dragging fishing or crab gear.
“Rethink the Drink” is a campaign launched by the Oregon Health Authority, aiming to help start conversations about how people can reduce alcohol use. “It’s not telling people to stop drinking,” said Public Health Division Director for the Oregon Health Authority Rachel Banks. “We’re asking that they pause for a moment, learn what harmful drinking is and think about the way alcohol is showing up in our own lives and in our own communities.”
Late on a Friday afternoon in November 1999, the mood on the Oregon Senate floor was tense. After months of negotiation, legislators were almost ready to vote on a bill to require people buying guns at gun shows to undergo criminal background checks. Eighty percent of Oregon voters supported the...
Coming up with a short (or long) list of potential baby names is either super fun or super stressful – there is no in-between. Personally, I’m a sucker for sentimentality and a good story. Portland-area expanding families are in luck as Oregon is FULL of beauty and awesome places to explore that could, naturally, lead to plenty of baby name inspiration. Here are 20 Oregon-inspired baby names to consider for your little bundle of joy.
Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
The next drug debate is coming to an Eastern Oregon ballot in November. On Tuesday, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to put a ban on psilocybin manufacturing and service centers on the Nov. 8 ballot. Psilocybin is the active ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms, and research has indicated it may be a useful drug in treating a variety of conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder.
Your party will now be spelunked. Starting Aug. 1, visitors to Lava River Cave will need to reserve a parking space before exploring the mile-long lava tube south of Bend. The cave is one of the most popular in Oregon, receiving around 70,000 visitors each year. The crush of visitors...
The state of Oregon is launching a public health campaign that warns against the dangers of excessive alcohol use. The Oregon Health Authority says it’s a problem that costs the state billions of dollars a year, with impacts to the health care system, the criminal justice system, and first responders.
Drug overdose deaths in Oregon more than doubled between 2019 and 2021, with the increase driven largely by misuse of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, an Oregon Health Authority (OHA) analysis has found. Preliminary data indicate that this trend has continued in 2022. Over the last 30 months, fentanyl has...
Avelina Cabantan, 84, has never had a driver’s license. Her husband always drove. But after he passed away in 2003, what she really needed was a home she could afford on her own. Cabantan has seen her share of hard times. She grew up poor in the Philippines, at...
WALLOWA LAKE, Ore. — Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife troopers want people to be “bear aware” after some people visiting Wallowa Lake had an unexpected guest at their barbeque. Troopers said they were called out after a bear walked up to their campsite and started getting...
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Some residents in Southern Oregon who rely on water through Medford Water may have noticed a recent change in flavor from their faucet water this summer. The water quality and treatment manager for Medford Water, Ben Klayman explained during the winter months, the company gets...
It was early June when Mari V. went to do a load of laundry one morning and found the machine had no water. Then, she turned on the faucet — again, no water. Mari, who owns and lives at a horse farm near Tumalo, typically relies on a 545-feet-deep well to give her horses water and meet household needs. That is, until last month.
Climbing the snowy peaks of the Cascades in the Pacific Northwest is dangerous at any point in the year. The cliffs are steep, the ice is slippery and even minor injuries become much more serious. It's especially true for Mount Hood, an active volcano just east of Portland, Oregon, and the tallest mountain in the state.
Normally, a casual night out for sushi doesn’t require much thought. The allure is being able to grab whatever salmon nigiri glides your way on the conveyor belt or trusting the omakase menu to guide you toward your next roll loaded with freshly sliced fish. But in Oregon, every...
(Oregon Coast) – It's a wide world of surprises on these beaches. Oregon's shores present some wild finds in nature – sometimes millions of years old – and discoveries in how mankind has categorized things out here. Getting to know the Oregon coast better always means a few raised eyebrows. (Above: photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
A road grade of 3.99% is required to build a new Interstate 5 bridge that stands 115 feet above the Columbia River, according to estimates produced by Oregon and Washington officials in 2012. Architects of the Interstate Bridge Replacement program confirmed to WW last week that they’re considering a bridge roughly that steep.
Oregon State Fire Marshal release – SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon State University launched Oregon’s Wildfire Risk Map. Some homes and properties identified within the map may be subject to future defensible space regulations the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) and its partners are currently developing through an open public process. Through legislation, Senate Bill 762, which was passed and signed into law last summer, the OSFM was tasked with developing the Oregon Defensible Space Code. The code development process is currently underway and involves a wide range of stakeholders across Oregon. Senate Bill 762 outlines that the code must be completed by December 2022. The OSFM and its stakeholders are on track to meet that timeline. For context, the development of the Oregon Defensible Space Code is following the same process the OSFM uses to adopt and codify the Oregon Fire Code every three years. The Oregon Defensible Space Code intends to protect life and property in the event of a wildfire. The code may apply to properties that meet two requirements. First, the home or property must be in the wildland-urban interface and at high or extreme risk on the Oregon Wildfire Risk Map. According to OSU and ODF, approximately 80,000 of the 120,276 tax lots in the wildland-urban interface and at high or extreme risk classifications currently have a structure that may be subject to new codes or standards. According to OSU and ODF, this figure represents approximately five percent of properties in Oregon. The OSFM would like to stress the importance of defensible space and the added protection it could provide your family and home. The OSFM has developed several tools to help homeowners begin defensible space projects. More information and potential grant opportunities can be found on the OSFM’s website, under Oregon Defensible Space Code. The Office welcomes public comments and feedback on the defensible space code through this form. “We know from decades of wildfires in Oregon that wildfire does not recognize map lines,” said Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple. “Even if people find that they are not within the boundaries where future standards might apply, the majority of Oregon still has an elevated risk. We ask that all Oregonians take the necessary steps to create defensible space, no matter where they fall on the map. The more we do together to prepare our homes, the more resilient our communities will become against the rising threat of wildfire.” In the last year, the OSFM launched two initiatives to rise to the challenge of wildlife, Response Ready Oregon and Fire Adapted Oregon. We’ve set up special sections on our website to learn more about how these initiatives are already helping.
