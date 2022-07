BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) – Scammers never take a vacation, but they do change their schemes based on the season. “The thing to remember about scammers is that they operate all throughout the year,” said Alex Derencz, Communications Manager, Better Business Bureau Serving Central and South Alabama. “But, when it comes to scammers, they have certain times of the years circled a little bit darker on the calendar.”

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO