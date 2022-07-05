ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ways to Relieve Stress as a Manager

By Sian Ferguson
Psych Centra
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupervising the daily tasks of your employees can be overwhelming. But setting boundaries and knowing when to take a break can help. Being in a leadership position at work can be stressful. Burnout is common among managers and supervisors. When stress isn’t handled correctly, it can have a negative...

psychcentral.com

Psych Centra

How To Stop Feeling Insecure

Feeling insecure may mean experiencing a sense of inadequacy and signs of anxiety when it comes to performing or interacting with others. Most people have felt insecure at some point in their lives. You might think that you just can’t measure up or doubt yourself or your abilities. These...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fast Company

How to teach your brain to reframe negative thoughts

A lot of articles talk about the downside of negative thoughts—including how they can shape our outlook, relationships, and potential for success. But the problem with this general framing is that there are many kinds of negative thoughts. While many of them can cause problems, the best way to fix them depends on exactly what kinds of negative thoughts you’re having.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

5 Tips to Help Increase Self-Esteem in Kids with ADHD

ADHD can negatively affect kids’ self-esteem. But words of affirmation and encouragement can help boost their confidence. Children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) often have difficulty in many areas of their lives. Mental health stigma could make them feel different from others, and they may experience difficulty forming...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Ketamine Therapy and Its Benefits

Ketamine is an anesthetic that can be used to help treat mental health conditions including major depression and PTSD. Patients will often have a more beneficial experience with ketamine in a safe and supportive space than in recreational environments. For optimal healing, a ketamine treatment program should be used in...
MENTAL HEALTH
#Stress Management#Management Skills#Mental Health#Nutrition#Gallup
Inc.com

Want to Raise Successful Kids? Science Says These 5 Habits Matter Big-Time

There comes a time in some people's lives when their aspirations for their children begin to rival or even exceed their aspirations for themselves. It's happened to me since I've become a parent myself. As a result, I've been on a years-long mission to collect as much science-based advice as possible regarding how to raise successful kids.
KIDS
marriage.com

7 Stages of Healing & Recovery After Narcissistic Abuse

Being in a relationship with a narcissist comes with challenges, but because of the stages of narcissistic abuse, you may find yourself falling in love with a narcissist, and then not knowing how to get out of the relationship when things start going downhill. Overcoming narcissistic abuse is challenging, and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Rebound Relationships: A Good or Terrible Plan?

Romantic breakups produce distress that can linger post-dissolution. Rebound relationships begin before people have resolved feelings towards an ex-partner. Despite the bad reputation, rebound relationships help people move on and rebuild self-concept. Time spent being single, between one relationship and the next, does not predict a new relationship's stability. Sadness,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
psychologytoday.com

The “We” of Healthy Relationships

When a couple commits, they establish a boundary around themselves, creating new entity: “we.”. Including a partner in one's self identity—shifting from "I" to "we"—has positive effects on health and happiness. When one partner enhances their own experiences, it can reignite passion within a relationship because both...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WebMD

Improving Your Life While Dealing With Fatigue

There’s an array of symptoms you’ll experience while living with multiple sclerosis. But fatigue must be one of the most, if not the most, common one. It just comes with the territory. It’s a daily battle. It can be debilitating and exhausting. It’s like the simplest things make you feel tired. And many times, it just comes out of nowhere.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

OCD and the Challenges of Empathy in Marriage

Edith Stein, the atheist philosopher turned Carmelite nun who died at Auschwitz in 1942, curiously observed how self-knowledge can lead to understanding others. In her dissertation, On the Problem of Empathy, she (still an atheist at this point) noted, “Only he who experiences himself as a person, as a meaningful whole, can understand other persons” (Essential Writings, 2002). For those of us in committed relationships tempered by mental and behavioral disorders, partners must be willing to step away from themselves—i.e., preconceptions, biases, prejudices, and opinions—now and then to truly understand each other. After all, married relationships are built upon two mature individuals who choose to be together. In this post, we’ll examine three aspects of empathy and how they can affect marriages.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Colleen Sheehy Orme

Emotionally Immature Relationships

Couple on motorized bikePhoto by Anastasia Shuraeva. Is your spouse mature or immature? While my marriage was suffering my husband began uncharacteristically abusing alcohol. I would tell him to stop taking my attention away from the three people who needed it most, our children. As his behavior digressed, so did mine.
psychologytoday.com

How to Handle Difficult Conversations Gracefully

Difficult conversations can be hard on people both emotionally and physically. Preparing in advance can help reduce stress and make a positive outcome more likely. Skills like emotion regulation and using a mantra can help make a tough talk easier to manage. Difficult conversations, you know them well. These are...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Are Highly Sensitive and Empathic People More Prone to Being Gaslighted?

Highly sensitive and empathic people are particularly susceptible to the psychological abuse of gaslighting. The highly sensitive do not trust themselves and their intuition when something goes wrong. Highly sensitive and empathic people may also attract narcissistic and controlling people into their lives. Gaslighting is a form of psychological abuse...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Motherly

To the introvert mom who’s overwhelmed and tapped out

I didn’t even know I was an introvert mom until about 10 years ago. As a mom, I just knew that I needed more physical space than other moms seemed to need. I needed more time alone, more time away from my baby, more time away from everyone. For the longest time, I felt like something was wrong with me. Why didn’t I want to hold my baby for hours on end? Why did the chaos and noise make me feel so jittery?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

How Childhood Shame Can Affect Our Adult Relationships

Shame may originate in childhood from witnessing domestic abuse, being bullied or rejected by peers, or childhood neglect or abuse. In a person's adult life, shame can manifest as feelings of emptiness or narcissistic adaptations. Narcissistic romantic relationships can negatively reinforce our feelings of internalized shame. There are key differences...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Decoding the Confusing Feelings of Love

Excellent, fulfilling, long-term relationships often do start with being in love. We are thus inspired to explore the possibilities. To build lasting love, learn to interpret moments of losing this in-love feeling as a beginning, not the end–of creating love that grows. Learning to love and be loved is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How Accurately Does Your Partner Read Your Personality?

Long-term couples know each other better than anyone else, so they should be the best judges of each other's personalities. New research on the difference between self-and other-reported personality traits shows that partners see each other in a positive light. Instead of wishful thinking, try looking at your partner more...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

