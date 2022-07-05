Caban now junior member of American Angus Association

BLUFFS — Bluffs board members have approved putting $1,000 toward stray cat control in the community. Residents can now borrow traps provided by the village to catch unwanted stray cats that are causing problems. The animals will have to be taken to Protecting Animal Welfare Society in Jacksonville. The village must will pay a $25 fee to have each cat spayed or neutered in Springfield and $10 for PAWS to transport the cat to Springfield to have the procedure done.

BLUFFS, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO