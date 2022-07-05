ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Caban now junior member of American Angus Association

By David C.L. Bauer
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 3 days ago
Sydney L. Caban of Jacksonville has been accepted as a junior member of the American Angus...

My Journal Courier

Datebook: Groups offering support in the Jacksonville area

Although some groups have resumed meetings, others’ schedules may have changed because of pandemic restrictions. It is recommended you contact the group in advance to verify details. Any changes in meeting schedules can be emailed to JJCsocial@myjournalcourier.com. •••. ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. 217-370-4002. Jacksonville locations:. • First Baptist Church, 1701...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
My Journal Courier

Stray cats' strut not sitting well with Bluffs

BLUFFS — Bluffs board members have approved putting $1,000 toward stray cat control in the community. Residents can now borrow traps provided by the village to catch unwanted stray cats that are causing problems. The animals will have to be taken to Protecting Animal Welfare Society in Jacksonville. The village must will pay a $25 fee to have each cat spayed or neutered in Springfield and $10 for PAWS to transport the cat to Springfield to have the procedure done.
BLUFFS, IL
My Journal Courier

Photo: Yard of the week

Vicki Lockeby's home at 767 S. Church St. is this week's Jacksonville Yard of the Week. Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard picks a different property to honor each week in recognition of homeowners' efforts to keep their yards looking nice.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
My Journal Courier

Study exploring unique obstacles to health care faced by rural LGBT community

Participants are being sought for a study about health care for LGBT people in rural areas that is being planned by the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine. The Illinois Cohort study is intended to assess risks to good health and barriers to health care that people living in central and southern Illinois may face as it relates to their sexual orientation and gender identity.
ILLINOIS STATE
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

