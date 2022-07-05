Bruins already linked to some of market’s top centers

BOSTON -- The picks were flying off the board during day two of the NHL Draft, and the Boston Bruins were as busy as can be. After sitting out of round one (due to trading the team's first-round pick to Anaheim for Hampus Lindholm), the Bruins got to work on Friday to make their picks in rounds two through seven.
Just over a month ago, a source close to David Pastrnak told The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa there's "no chance" the Bruins star remains in Boston with Don Sweeney as general manager. Sweeney has very different plans, it appears. The Bruins GM said Friday he wants to make Pastrnak a "lifelong...
These three players for Stanley Cup champions Colorado Avalanche won’t be back next season. The Colorado Avalanche have been 2022 Stanley Cup champions for just over a week now, but it’s time to turn the attention toward the upcoming free agents the Avs are set to lose. There...
Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
The Diamondbacks announced that infielder Cole Tucker has been outrighted to Triple-A Reno. There was no public announcement of Tucker having been designated for assignment, but the club evidently passed him through waivers in recent days. Arizona’s 40-man roster now sits at 39. The fact that the 29 other...
The Pittsburgh Pirates were destroyed by the New York Yankees 16-0 on Wednesday, and Pittsburgh’s TV announcer was absolutely disgusted by the end. The game was actually a reasonable 5-0 score through seven innings. Then Manny Banuelos entered the game for the eighth and gave up a grand slam to Aaron Judge while being charged with five runs over 0.1 innings.
On Friday, the Golden State Warriors officially announced the signing of Donte DiVincenzo. DiVincenzo won the NCAA Championship with Villanova in 2018, and was then selected with the 17th overall pick. He played for the Bucks for part of four seasons, and has also played for the Sacramento Kings for...
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale was caught on camera after being pulled from a minor league rehab game on Wednesday ― and he did not appear to be happy. Just check out this footage from the runway between the dugout and clubhouse:. Sale, who is recovering from a...
The St. Louis Cardinals are slipping in the NL Wild Card standings, with the Phillies catching up with them this week. An upgrade in starting pitching would be nice. The Cards need pitching — that much is obvious. Jack Flaherty is out for a bit, and even with Steven...
The Boston Celtics were widely seen as unlikely to use their $17.1 million traded player exception (TPE) before it expires on July 17 after trading for Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon. The move pushed the team roughly $20 million into the league’s luxury tax. However, recent reporting from...
Comments / 1