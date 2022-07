On June 28, 2022 just after 12:30 p.m., a Glendale PD patrol officer responded to a business on the 5000 block of San Fernando Rd. regarding a male who was observed smoking a vape in the parking lot, which is a Glendale Municipal Code violation. The officer contacted the male, 21-year-old Everardo Herrera of North Hollywood, who was discovered to be on active parole. A search of Herrera produced two California Driver’s Licenses belonging to other people and, paraphernalia indicative of heroin use. A search of the vehicle Herrera was in produced several items that had been stolen from the business. Herrera was subsequently arrested and booked for violating the terms of his parole, petty theft, and appropriation of lost property.

GLENDALE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO