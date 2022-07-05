ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennedy's case was an encouragement for Christians

By Margaret Wagner, Bremerton
 3 days ago

I must take exception to David Nelson's liberal slanted column on Joe Kennedy’s (blockbuster) win in the Supreme Court . The brouhaha concerning his victory really isn’t about coaches, sports, teams, or Bremerton football; but instead represents a failed drive from the Left to water down or eliminate what’s written plain as day in the First Amendment’s Free Exercise Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

Hear hear! Freedom isn’t free; a price must be paid! Freedom requires the same strength and tenacity of spirit as the well-known bronze reenactment of gritty, WWII army guys, in cooperative union, hoisting the American flag in Iwo Jima.

Justice Gorsuch and team got it right – 6-3. The Free Exercise Clause does indeed provide for free expression of religion; even to taking a knee in prayer to God, post-game, on a football field in the plain sight of everybody.

What encouragement for Christians, and what testimony!

