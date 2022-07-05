Report: Big 12 considering adding Oregon, Washington after UCLA, USC exit

Last week after UCLA and USC decided to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten beginning in 2024, many speculated that Oregon and Washington could follow them.

However, the Ducks and the Huskies could leave the Pac-12 for another conference.

According to CBS Sports, the Big 12 is involved in "deep discussions" to add multiple Pac-12 schools. At least four schools — Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah — are being considered. The Big 12 is also contemplating adding Oregon and Washington to form an 18-team conference, which would be the biggest in the FBS.

Behind all this is the upcoming television contracts. The Big 12's deals with ESPN and FOX expire in 2025, while the Pac-12 contract with both networks is set to end in 2024. On Tuesday, the Pac-12 released a statement saying it met and authorized the conference to begin negotiations for its next media rights agreement immediately.

It isn't a huge surprise the Big 12 is discussing a super conference in the wake of the Big Ten adding UCLA and USC and the SEC grabbing Oklahoma and Texas around the 2025 season.

Without UCLA and USC, the Pac-12 is a shell of its former self. So losing Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado would likely be the final nail in the conference's coffin.

Los Angeles is the second biggest media market in the country. USC (16th) and UCLA (18th) finished second and third in the Pac-12 in terms of ratings, next to Oregon, who was 13th overall.

Oregon and Washington certainly aren't strong enough brands to keep the Pac-12 in Power 5 status. Don't be surprised if even Oregon and Washington don't head to the Big 12, the two schools head somewhere.

Contact Register-Guard sportswriter Antwan Staley at astaley@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @antwanstaley.