Connecticut State

Governor Lamont Establishes Commission To Plan Connecticut’s Commemorations for the 250th Anniversary of the Founding of the United States

 3 days ago

Governor Ned Lamont announced on July 1st, that he is establishing a commission that will be responsible for planning the State of Connecticut’s multi-year commemorations, celebrations, and reflections of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the formation of the United States of America, which will...

