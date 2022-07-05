9-Year-Old Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-65 Near Rosa L. Parks Early Tuesday Morning

From Metro Police

(July 5, 2022) A child has died following a multi-vehicle crash on I-65 North near Rosa L. Parks at 12:30 this morning. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2003 Honda Civic was traveling north on I-65 when it sideswiped a 2018 GMC Sierra.

The occupants of the Civic, a 28-year-old driver with two children (8 and 9), exited the vehicle following the collision and sat on the center concrete median wall. A 2010 Infiniti G27X stopped behind the Civic after the crash.

While the Infiniti was stopped it was struck by a 2020 Nissan Altima. The Altima forced the Infinity up the concrete median and struck Za’ryiah Floyd, 9. Additionally, a 2022 Audi A3 crashed into the back of the Altima.

Both children were transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital where Floyd was pronounced deceased. The 8-year-old was treated and released.

The two children in the GMC Sierra at the time of the crash were not injured.

There were no signs of impairment on any drivers involved. Crash investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash at this time.