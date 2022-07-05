ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punctured body in driver’s seat of pickup was hidden under comforter, Texas cops say

An investigation is ongoing after police found a body inside a pickup truck in Houston. Getty Images | iStock photo

Patrol officers checking a parked pickup truck in a Texas neighborhood noticed a “strong odor” coming from the vehicle, authorities said.

They opened a door early Monday, July 4, and found a man’s body covered by a comforter in the driver’s seat, according to a Houston Police Department news release. He appeared to have “multiple puncture wounds to the neck.”

Investigators say the victim, whose body was likely there four to five days, was also handcuffed, according to KPRC.

The man’s identity and cause of death are pending as the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences conducts an autopsy.

Police have identified a suspect, who was described as a man “last seen wearing a yellow work shirt and tan work boots,” according to the news release.

Investigators have not determined a motive.

An investigation is ongoing.

