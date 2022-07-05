Michelle De Hann and Mike Luers on water treatment

Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
Summit County manager Tom Fisher wasn’t actively looking for a new job but when he learned of the open position in Frisco, CO, he says the timing and location seemed right to make the move now. At age 54, Fisher figured that any career move he made would be...
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The landscaping portion of a Salt Lake City project to reconstruct 900 South is raising eyebrows among some community members. “We’re all kind of in awe,” said Steve Keyser, owner of Utah Paper Box, which sits along 900 South between 700 West and 800 West.
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Salt Lake County Auditor Chris Harding is getting ready to send out property tax notices to residents. But some may come with a little sticker shock. Across Salt Lake County, different taxing entities are proposing tax increases that will affect people depending on the value of their homes.
Park Hotel and Bankok Thai Restaurant(Image is author's) Bangkok Thai was the first Thai restaurant that opened in Park City, Utah. That was in 1994. It is located in the Park Hotel on historic Main Street in the resort town. It is considered as a fine dining Thai restaurant which has been serving locals and visitors for many years. They offer authentic Thai cuisine in Park City.
The Bitner Ranch Road connector project with the Silver Creek neighborhood is moving ahead despite one property owner's objection. Deputy County Attorney Helen Strachan said the council's vote Wednesday puts in motion an eminent domain action against property owners Newton and Kimberly Collinson. Summit County Public Works Director Derrick Radke...
PARK CITY, Utah — Basin Rec has begun digging a new trail, the grand opening of which is planned to coincide with the opening of the new Trailside Park expansion. They broke ground months ago. The new trail, alongside Trailside Park, is intermediate-level with switchbacks throughout it’s medium length....
Peter Turner took a job in the ski business and relocated from Colorado to Utah 17 years ago, buying a 2,000-square-foot home in the hills near Eden. At the time, it was idyllic — he was surrounded mostly by open space, lush fields, a stunning view of Pineview Reservoir, with Snowbasin a doable bike ride away in the summer months.
EMERY COUNTY, Utah — A Salt Lake City family is recounting the terrifying moments a flash flood swept their SUV off U.S. Highway 6 on Wednesday, leaving them trapped as the waters carried the vehicle down a ditch. Firefighters and good Samaritans found a creative way to rescue them,...
Whether you’re still not quite up to dining in public with throngs in restaurants, or you’d just like to take a night off from cooking, Ghidotti’s in Park City has you covered. Restaurateur Bill White’s ode to classic Italian fare, Ghidotti’s, offers takeout dinner packages to go,...
After over a year of collaboration and private fundraising efforts, the Summit Land Conservancy, an accredited land trust, and Ogden Valley Land Trust, have officially closed on the iconic 1,050-acre Huntsville Monastery. The monastery was once home to the Abbey of Our Lady of the Holy Trinity, a Trappist Cistercian monastery established in 1947 in Huntsville, Utah.
WEDNESDAY 7/6/22 4:40 p.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City grass fire has been contained after igniting Wednesday morning. Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, fire officials say they began receiving calls reporting a field fire the “size of a tennis court” near SR-201. The fire spread to a building nearby, burning “compressed-like […]
PARK CITY, Utah — A Park City resident got a "bear-y" special visitor at their home today. FOX 13 viewer Wendy Preston said she saw the bear on her deck in the Pinebrook neighborhood. She said she was going to let her dog out on a leash and saw...
The Summit County Council will discuss the eminent domain action during the work session. The land in question is owned by Newton and Kimberly Collinson and is located north of I-80 between Silver Creek and Bitner Ranch roads. According to County Manager Tom Fisher, the Summit County Council has rarely...
SALT LAKE COUNTY — Salt Lake County Animal Services is sending out a plea to the community to foster, volunteer and adopt because the shelter is full. Following Independence Day and fireworks celebrations, the shelter took in around 30 animals. Tails can only wag for so long, especially when...
Local Park City resident and founder of the Kresser Institute, Chris Kresser joins the show. Chris is a renowned expert, clinician, and educator in the fields of Functional Medicine and ancestral health. His mission is to provide the next generation of functional health practitioners and coaches with the skills, tools, and training they need to turn the tide of chronic disease—and change the future of medicine.
The ballpark neighborhood in Salt Lake City has been on edge after an increase of violent crimes in the area. The community has been working with police to address the issues and figure out ways to put a stop to them. A community council meeting was held Thursday evening where...
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Triple-digit heat amid Utah's severe drought has led to another weekend of fire weather dangers, and residents are urged to take precautions against heat-related illnesses as the state could break records in the coming days. For this time of the year, Salt Lake...
