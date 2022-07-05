ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle De Hann and Mike Luers on water treatment

Cover picture for the articleMichelle De Haan, Park City's water Quality and Treatment...

Dennis Gunn with the Heber Planning Commission

Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
S. F. Mori

Bankok Thai Restaurant Is Located in Park City, Utah

Park Hotel and Bankok Thai Restaurant(Image is author's) Bangkok Thai was the first Thai restaurant that opened in Park City, Utah. That was in 1994. It is located in the Park Hotel on historic Main Street in the resort town. It is considered as a fine dining Thai restaurant which has been serving locals and visitors for many years. They offer authentic Thai cuisine in Park City.
TownLift

‘Scoop’ing the ‘dirt’ on Park City’s new trail

PARK CITY, Utah — Basin Rec has begun digging a new trail, the grand opening of which is planned to coincide with the opening of the new Trailside Park expansion. They broke ground months ago. The new trail, alongside Trailside Park, is intermediate-level with switchbacks throughout it’s medium length....
KPCW

As building booms on the Wasatch Back, a groundwater disaster looms

Peter Turner took a job in the ski business and relocated from Colorado to Utah 17 years ago, buying a 2,000-square-foot home in the hills near Eden. At the time, it was idyllic — he was surrounded mostly by open space, lush fields, a stunning view of Pineview Reservoir, with Snowbasin a doable bike ride away in the summer months.
KSLTV

Family recounts rescue from flash flood on US Highway 6

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — A Salt Lake City family is recounting the terrifying moments a flash flood swept their SUV off U.S. Highway 6 on Wednesday, leaving them trapped as the waters carried the vehicle down a ditch. Firefighters and good Samaritans found a creative way to rescue them,...
utahstories.com

The New Lunch Destination in Salt Lake Downtown

Whether you’re still not quite up to dining in public with throngs in restaurants, or you’d just like to take a night off from cooking, Ghidotti’s in Park City has you covered. Restaurateur Bill White’s ode to classic Italian fare, Ghidotti’s, offers takeout dinner packages to go,...
Park Record

Land trusts close on 1,050-acre Huntsville Monastery

After over a year of collaboration and private fundraising efforts, the Summit Land Conservancy, an accredited land trust, and Ogden Valley Land Trust, have officially closed on the iconic 1,050-acre Huntsville Monastery. The monastery was once home to the Abbey of Our Lady of the Holy Trinity, a Trappist Cistercian monastery established in 1947 in Huntsville, Utah.
ABC4

Salt Lake City grass fire under control

WEDNESDAY 7/6/22 4:40 p.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City grass fire has been contained after igniting Wednesday morning. Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, fire officials say they began receiving calls reporting a field fire the “size of a tennis court” near SR-201. The fire spread to a building nearby, burning “compressed-like […]
kpcw.org

Functional medicine, ancestral health, and more with Chris Kresser

Local Park City resident and founder of the Kresser Institute, Chris Kresser joins the show. Chris is a renowned expert, clinician, and educator in the fields of Functional Medicine and ancestral health. His mission is to provide the next generation of functional health practitioners and coaches with the skills, tools, and training they need to turn the tide of chronic disease—and change the future of medicine.
upr.org

Ballpark neighborhood put on edge following violent crimes

The ballpark neighborhood in Salt Lake City has been on edge after an increase of violent crimes in the area. The community has been working with police to address the issues and figure out ways to put a stop to them. A community council meeting was held Thursday evening where...
