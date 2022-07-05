ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State offering historic downtown building preservation grants

By Larry Avila
 3 days ago
Restoration projects of historic buildings across downtowns in Indiana may be eligible for state assistance.

The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs is accepting applications for the Historic Renovation Grant Program. The program is designed to preserve and rehabilitate historic properties and encourage downtown economic development across Indiana.

“Indiana is home to many beautiful, historic buildings, however maintaining these structures can often be costly,” Crouch said. “This grant provides financial support to communities to carry out necessary projects for their historic buildings, helping keep Indiana’s rich history alive.”

Applicants with an eligible historic commercial structure can apply for project funding between $5,000 and $100,000. The request must be no more than 50% of eligible project costs, with the local match being greater than or equal to 50% of the total eligible project costs.

“The (grant program) has already helped many communities around the state preserve and restore important structures,” said Denny Spinner, OCRA executive director. “The program will have a lasting impact and help keep history alive within the communities awarded.”

The grant program has provided more than $4 million to fund 71 projects and leveraged more than $25 million in private investment across the state since its inception in 2016.

To be considered for funding, applicants must receive a certificate of approval from the Indiana Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology by Aug. 28. Completed grant applications must be received by OCRA before 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 5.

Eligible applicants include non-profits, individuals, partnerships, firms, associations, joint ventures, limited liability companies, corporation or non-profit affordable housing organization.

