Naomi and Matt tied the knot back in November at the beautiful Higuera Ranch in San Luis Obispo. With breathtaking views of the Central Coast’s gorgeously green rolling hills, Higuera Ranch was the perfect venue to host this small and intimate wedding. Naomi and Matt came to Amanda Holder Events when they were about one month out from wedding day and only had a small number of their vendors booked. They were blending two families together and each had a special part in the wedding. It was a complete family affair from start to finish, and there was so much love in the air throughout the entire process. Ashley Rae Photography photographed this moving day that Amanda Holder Events helped the couple put together. You can see all the images in the full gallery here, so make sure to click and scroll down to hear all about their planning process.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO