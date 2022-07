Although Porsche 911s are quite expensive, they aren't all that uncommon. According to the New York Times, more than a million units have been made since the sports coupe first rolled off a German production line in 1964. Amongst the million Porsche vehicles are a fair number of black cars — black, along with red and white, is among the more common colors Porsche buyers tend to go for, according to the automaker. But the Porsche 911 is a competitive car for competitive people, so how do you make a common sports car in a common color really stand out? A Japan-based company recently decided its black Porsche 911 Turbo was not black enough, and so the company had its Porsche resprayed in the blackest black currently available for purchase.

