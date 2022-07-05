ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

MLB Pitcher Rips U.S. Gun Laws Following Monday Shooting

By Alek Arend
 3 days ago
Another mass shooting took place this week when a single gunman opened fire at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois on Monday. It left six dead and dozens more injured. Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendricks spoke at length about the tragedy on Monday night.

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

