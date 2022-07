Penn State’s roster for the 2022 season has a good mix of returning veterans and experience and fresh new faces expected to jump in and contribute this fall. Nittany Lions Wire will be taking a look at 25 of the most important players on the roster for the 2022 season all throughout the month of July by profiling one player each day. Penn State is looking forward to the potential of its wide receiver group in 2022, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith will be a part of that mix. Alongside Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley, Lambert-Smith has big-play potential as he has shown...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 39 MINUTES AGO