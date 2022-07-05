ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
R. Kelly Taken Off Suicide Watch After Filing Lawsuit Against Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn, NY – R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Wednesday (June 29) and promptly put on suicide watch despite his attorney Jennifer Bonjean denying any such notion. As a result, the disgraced singer filed a lawsuit against the federal government, which has reportedly been...

pretty Red
3d ago

Well the parents was involved so why they not being punished all of a sudden it’s a crime nd wrong when the money stop all the parents knew about it nd they should be held accountable as well

The FADER

R. Kelly removed from suicide watch

R. Kelly was been removed from suicide watch at Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) Brooklyn on Tuesday. The facility initially claimed Kelly was a self-harm risk but reversed course based on a clinical assessment, according to a letter filed by federal prosecutors. The new decision comes four days after Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, sued MDC Brooklyn as well as its warden Heriberto Tellez, other unnamed officials at the facility, and the United States of America on behalf of her client.
R. Kelly's Attorney Calls RICO Charge "Inappropriate"

One chapter in R. Kelly's legal battle concluded on Wednesday when a judge formally handed down a 30-year sentence to the embattled R&B singer over sex and racketeering crimes. However, his attorney thinks that the RICO conviction is "inappropriate" and intends on appealing the sentence. "These were not a RICO...
R. Kelly Name Dropped Whitney Houston & Michael Jackson In Letter To Judge Before He Was Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison

R. Kelly worked overtime to try and convince a New York judge to not throw the book at him for his sex trafficking crimes and even resorted to dropping his famous friends' names. Radar has obtained a letter filed by the convicted criminal’s lawyers days before his sentencing. The document was previously sealed by the court, until now. Kelly accused the prosecutors of falsely portraying him to be an “evil monster” who abused young women for decades. “While it is undebatable that the jury found Defendant guilty of serious crimes, the government’s portrait of Defendant as a monster, preying on...
CNN

R&B singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison

Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to federal prosecutors, following his conviction last year on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges stemming from his efforts over years to use his fame to ensnare victims he sexually abused.
SFGate

In reversal, prosecutors say R. Kelly off suicide watch

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly is no longer on suicide watch following the jailed R&B singer's sentencing in a federal sex abuse case, prosecutors said in court papers filed on Tuesday. The filing came in response to a claim last week by Kelly’s attorneys that the 55-year-old Kelly...
Beyoncé Vets Artists & Producers For Any 'MeToo' Allegations After 'Drunk In Love' Collaborator's Arrest

With the Renaissance album right around the corner, Beyoncé isn’t taking any chances when it comes to who’s allowed in her inner circle. In 2020, former collaborator Detail, who worked on the singer’s 2013 hit “Drunk In Love,” was arrested on 15 counts of sexual assault. According to The Sun, a source said Beyoncé was “devastated” by the allegations. Consequently, she makes sure nobody in her camp is potentially problematic.
R. Kelly Taken Off Prison Suicide Watch After Suing The Feds

R. Kelly has gained a legal victory as he’s now been taken off suicide watch at the detention center he’s now in after filing a lawsuit against the federal government. According to reports, the disgraced singer was placed on suicide watch at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after receiving a sentence of 30 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, kidnapping, racketeering, and sex trafficking last Wednesday (June 29th), which was handed down by U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly. The move prompted Kelly and his attorney, Jennifer Bonjean to protest and file a lawsuit. “R. Kelly is not suicidal. He was in fine spirits after his sentencing hearing and ready to fight his appeal. Placing him on suicide watch was punitive conduct by the Bureau of Prisons.”, she wrote in a tweet last Friday (July 1st).
RadarOnline

'I Pray That God Reaches Your Soul': R. Kelly's Victim Stares Down Disgraced Singer In Court

A woman named "Angela" gave a painstaking victim impact statement about R. Kelly's abuse of "fame and power" ahead of the singer's sentencing on Wednesday.After giving an emotional testimony during trial, she said it's time for Kelly to face justice, calling him a Pied Piper who utilized his star status to woo victims, Radar has learned."With every addition of a new victim, you grew in wickedness," she said, adding that he would groom and coach underage boys and girls for his "own sexual gratification." "We reclaim our names [today]," she said. "We are no longer the preyed-upon individuals we once...
Young Thug's Nephew Arrested After Fatally Shooting Girlfriend In The Face

Atlanta, GA – Young Thug’s nephew Fardereen Deonta Grier was reportedly arrested near Atlanta on Wednesday (July 6) for the murder of his girlfriend Destiny Fitzpatrick. According to TMZ, East Point Police were called to a residence just outside of the city where they discovered Grier crying and Fitzpatrick’s body in a pool of blood by the front door.
Woman Says She’s Been Ordered to Pay Her Rapist Child Support

A Louisiana woman is seeking justice after her alleged rapist was granted full custody of her daughter. Crysta Abelseth told WBRZ the assault took place in 2005 when she was just 16 years old. She claims she was at a bar when she met a then-30-year-old John Barnes, who offered to take her home. Abelseth, now 32, says Barnes instead took her to his residence and raped her on his living room couch. She says the attack resulted in pregnancy.
