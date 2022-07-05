ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Abrams, Kemp exchange gas tax blows as gubernatorial rematch gets heated

fox40jackson.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIRST ON FOX: The race for Georgia’s governorship is heating up as incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams traded blows over the state gas tax in their rematch bout. Abrams called on Kemp to suspend Georgia’s gas tax until the end of the year...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Associated Press

Jordan outraises incumbent Carr in Ga. attorney general race

ATLANTA (AP) — Not all the political money in Georgia is flowing to the marquee governor’s showdown between incumbent Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams, or the U.S. Senate race where Republican challenger Herschel Walker is trying to unseat incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock. But some of the downballot candidates are operating on many fewer dollars, as they reported results Friday for the two months ended June 30.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Georgia likely to again run multibillion budget surplus

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia could have more than $5 billion in surplus revenue after the just-concluded budget year, following another big month for tax collections in June. The state Revenue Department announced Friday that it collected more than $33 billion in taxes in the year ended June 30, up 23% from about $27 billion the year before. Georgia planned to spend more than $54 billion in the just-ended budget year, including federal money, lottery proceeds, and other fees and taxes that state agencies collect. Lawmakers boosted that number by $4.5 billion during a midyear budget revision that included bonus payments and pay raises for state employees and teachers, but will still substantially undershoot total revenue for the year. Final numbers won’t be clear until the state closes it books on the budget year, which usually happens around Labor Day.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Montanan

Failed GOP governor candidate cheers ‘satanic’ Georgia Guidestones blast

ELBERTON – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an explosion that destroyed much of the Georgia Guidestones, a quirky granite monument in Elberton near the South Carolina border. Sometimes called “America’s Stonehenge,” the guidestones consisted of several large, upright stone blocks built in alignment with stars and constellations and weighing in at 119 tons […] The post Failed GOP governor candidate cheers ‘satanic’ Georgia Guidestones blast appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ELBERTON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
2022 Election Expert

Georgia to vote on 4 ballot measures in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 4 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Georgia in 2022. Suspend Compensation for Public Officers Indicted for a Felony Amendment. Description: Allows the suspension of compensation of certain public officials while the individual is suspended from office for being indicted for a felony.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy