Rancho Cordova woman killed in collision with concrete barrier on Folsom Boulevard

One person was killed Monday evening in a crash along Folsom Boulevard in East Sacramento, according to East Sacramento California Highway Patrol.

The victim, a 27-year-old woman from Rancho Cordova, was driving eastbound down Folsom Boulevard toward US-50, according to a CHP news release. Around 8:30 p.m., she made “an unsafe turning movement to the left” and the vehicle struck a concrete abutment, causing fatal injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision, and it was not yet determined if drugs or alcohol impairment was a contributing factor to the crash.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Folsom Boulevard were closed until about 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, said CHP spokesperson Trent Senter.