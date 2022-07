A new report by EdSource stated that Montebello Unified School District teachers are more underqualified than most Southern California school districts. EdSource is a nonprofit organization and source of education research. The report found that half of the teachers employed by Montebello Unified don't have the proper credentials. CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine was in Montebello on Thursday and talked to some parents who said they aren't surprised by the report's findings. "Sometimes it feels like they're not learning anything, at all," Angela Rios said.According to EdSource, just 48.5-percent of Montebello Unified teachers have appropriate credentials and training to teach students, compared to 83-percent of...

MONTEBELLO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO