Escape the humidity in these not-too-far natural swimming spots. When temps soar, it’s so satisfying — and much-needed — to take a dip in refreshingly cool water. While Philly has its fair share of public pools, there’s something fun about tapping into your adventurous side and taking a mini road trip to swim in natural water. We’ve rounded up 10 swimming holes within a three-hour drive of Center City that are guaranteed to help you beat the heat and have a splashin’ good time.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO