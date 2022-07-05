Two-For-One to play Sunday

When all students return to the classroom in the Scranton School District they will be carrying clear backpacks, gym bags and lunch bags. The backpacks will also no longer be allowed to be carried throughout the day in the school building. Those are some of the changes announced after recent heightened safety concerns following gang related violence. The updated policy also includes hooded tops being kept in a locker and students no longer have to have shirts embroidered with the district's name.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO