Two-For-One to play Sunday

It’s been almost 25 years since Kenny Wayne Shepherd released his sophomore album, “Trouble Is…,” but the record is still reverberating. On the back of the hit single “Blue on Black,” the album rocketed the blues guitarist, just 20 at the time, into the mainstream. The Louisiana native has gone on to multiple Grammy nominations, collaborations with everyone from Buddy Guy to Stephen Stills and is a regular headliner at blues festivals all over the world — including his Saturday, July 9 event-closing set at Briggs Farm Blues Festival in Nescopeck, Pa. — and his current run of dates is a celebration of the 25th anniversary of that seminal album.
