Hazleton, PA

Two-For-One to play Sunday

Times News
 3 days ago

Music in the Park is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the gazebo next...

www.tnonline.com

Times News

Free outdoor Tamaqua concerts in full swing

A freight train rumbles past as the group Hatter makes its debut Thursday evening at the Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce Summer Concert Series staged in front of the depot. The popular concerts feature a wide range of entertainment for the family with advantages of no admission fees or parking costs. Hatter performed a variety of pop, rock and dance hits from the 1950s to 2000s, sponsored by Mauch Chunk Trust Company. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Summer fun for everyone at Lehighton Second Saturday

Summer fun for everyone in Downtown Lehighton continues this Saturday. Local business owners and volunteers from the Lehighton Downtown Partnership have organized extra fun on the Second Saturday of each month throughout the summer. The next Second Saturday promotion will be held this Saturday with a theme of “Follow the...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Lehighton Band to present Patriotic Concert

The Lehighton Band will present a patriotic themed concert at 8 p.m. Thursday in Lehighton’s Upper Park Amphitheater. There will also be a repeat performance of the concert in Weatherly’s Eurana Park at 7 p.m. Sunday. The concert is primarily patriotic with a few other pieces mixed in.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Lehighton news for July 7, 2022

Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church, 222 North St., Lehighton. • Sunday: Worship service is in-person as well as streamed live at 10:45 a.m. Jr. Church available for children up to sixth grade. Live broadcast can be accessed on Facebook by searching for and liking @BethanyECLehighton. • Sunday Night Live, 6:30 p.m.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Tamaqua news for July 7, 2022

Blessings, Zion Lutheran’s thrift ministry, is hosting a one-day summer sale today until 5 p.m. The sale features gently used summer clothing items along with general household items, books and toys. A limited takeout kitchen menu is available. Major credit cards and cash are accepted. (No checks.) Masks are optional.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

12th Annual Rockin’ Rescue set for three-day run

A three-day event to raise funds for abused and neglected animals is on tap in Weissport. The 12th Annual Rockin Rescue event will be held Friday through Sunday in the borough park. It kicks off from 4-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m....
WEISSPORT, PA
Times News

West End news for July 6, 2022

The West End Seniors who attend or plan to attend the Chestnuthill Senior Center, held at Zion Lutheran Church, can place an order for lunch by 11 a.m. the day before attending with center manager Donna Riedel at 570-242-6770. Friday’s planned meal is baked ziti. Next Wednesday’s is chicken and...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Coal Miners’ Heritage Festival is Sunday

The 15th Annual Coal Miners’ Heritage Festival will be held July 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the grounds of the No. 9 Coal Mine and Museum in Lansford. The unique, fun and educational event celebrates northeastern Pennsylvania’s rich anthracite coal region history with ethnic heritage, food, folk music, hand crafts and customs.
LANSFORD, PA
Times News

On This Date: (July 8, 2008)

July 8, 2008 - Matt Roberts blasts three home runs to power Tamaqua to a 15-1 victory over Hazleton in the loser’s bracket final of the District 18 11-12 Little League tournament. Roberts drills a three-run homer in the opening inning as Tamaqua, managed by Bob Agosti, jumps out to a 4-0 lead and then connects for a grand slam in the fourth. He ends his evening with a two-run bomb in the fifth frame. The winners also receive homers from Bo Rottet and Anthony Agosti, while Dallas Shafer pitches a five-hitter. Shafer allows just one run and three walks while striking out five.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Tamaqua girl starts jewelry business

The 9-year-old daughter of the owner of Stoker’s Brewing Company in Tamaqua has started her own jewelry business. Only Kiana Menconi Drost’s venture, Kiana’s Kreations, is for the dogs - and the cats, and all the other animals waiting for homes at local animal shelters. “I want...
TAMAQUA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus pizza restaurant to close permanently

EMMAUS, Pa. - Joe's Pizza II will close July 17, the restaurant announced on its Facebook page. The 578 Chestnut St. restaurant has been open for 15 years according to the Facebook post. In addition to pizza, its menu includes cheese steaks, cold sandwiches and pasta. No specific reason was...
EMMAUS, PA
Times News

JT residents caught in blight snag

A year after three local municipalities received a combined $300,000 in state funding to address blighted properties, one of Jim Thorpe’s biggest eyesores remains standing. The borough has long acknowledged the need to knock down 204 Center Ave., which former councilman Jay Miller once called “a dog’s breakfast.”
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

On this date: July 7, 1985

The Andreas VFW is the recipient of two membership awards for its huge increase in members over the past year. Berton Osenbach, commander of Post 5069, accepted the Pennsylvania State Convention trophy at the gathering held in Erie. The post also received the District 12 membership award as being tops...
ANDREAS, PA
NewsRadio WILK

News rules for backpacks and clothes in Scranton School District

When all students return to the classroom in the Scranton School District they will be carrying clear backpacks, gym bags and lunch bags. The backpacks will also no longer be allowed to be carried throughout the day in the school building. Those are some of the changes announced after recent heightened safety concerns following gang related violence. The updated policy also includes hooded tops being kept in a locker and students no longer have to have shirts embroidered with the district's name.
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

FT cops district crown

McADOO – If there is another little league baseball program in District 18 that can match pitch-for-pitch, hit-for-hit and produce champions like Valley West, it surely is Franklin Township. For the second straight season, Township took care of what many consider to be “the program,” sweeping West in a...
MCADOO, PA
Times News

Opinion: Jim Thorpe mayor holds youth listening session

For community leaders to connect with their younger constituents provides a number of benefits and has the potential to create a generation of actively involved citizens. Sadly, few officials either don’t understand this or don’t see its value. That’s why Jim Thorpe Mayor Michael Sofranko deserves a round...
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Palmerton group donates to veterans organization, animal rescue society

A local veterans organization, along with an animal rescue society, were the recipients of donations courtesy of a Palmerton organization. Members of Crusaders for a Cause on Thursday presented two separate donations of $500 raised from its 16th annual spring carnival held in May in the borough park. Proceeds from...
PALMERTON, PA
Highway 81 Revisited

KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD BRINGS ‘TROUBLE’ TO BRIGGS FARM

It’s been almost 25 years since Kenny Wayne Shepherd released his sophomore album, “Trouble Is…,” but the record is still reverberating. On the back of the hit single “Blue on Black,” the album rocketed the blues guitarist, just 20 at the time, into the mainstream. The Louisiana native has gone on to multiple Grammy nominations, collaborations with everyone from Buddy Guy to Stephen Stills and is a regular headliner at blues festivals all over the world — including his Saturday, July 9 event-closing set at Briggs Farm Blues Festival in Nescopeck, Pa. — and his current run of dates is a celebration of the 25th anniversary of that seminal album.
NESCOPECK, PA
Times News

County to reevaluate park operations

Changes to visitor operations at Mauch Chunk Lake is a possible future discussion after a teenager drowned on Monday. On Thursday, Commissioner Chris Lukasevich said that through the COVID pandemic, the county was able to look at mitigation to create a safe, quality recreational space for county residents. As visitors...
CARBON COUNTY, PA

