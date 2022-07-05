Mt. Healthy Fire Department: Fireball during fireworks show was planned, won't be part of show next year

Temperatures are getting higher and it’s time to enjoy your weekends. Stop by one of these uniquely eclectic bars for their perfected Summer sips and sanctuaries. Named for owner James Fisher’s childhood respite in England, Somerset is a lush oasis that makes you feel like an urban jungle happy hour. In a nod to his world traveler parents, Fisher created Somerset with the vision to bring the world to Over-the-Rhine via an approachable neighborhood hangout. Built with materials sourced from around the globe, Somerset lets you bypass the plane ticket to step into other cultures and parts of the world right here. 139 E. McMicken Ave., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 270-5982, somersetotr.com.

