Mount Healthy, OH

Mt. Healthy Fire Department: Fireball during fireworks show was planned, won't be part of show next year

By WLWT Digital Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — The Mount Healthy Fire Department says a fireball at the end of its fireworks show will not be part of the show next year...

Flooding and a crash on I-275 in Indian Hill causing delays

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — Flooding on I-275 blocking two right lanes on the westbound side, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. A crash was reported at 3:16 in the area of the flooding at the Loveland Madeira Exit. Delays...
INDIAN HILL, OH
Researchers, conservationists place logs to protect Ohio’s streams

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Days after a rainfall, the Cooper Creek, flowing through Blue Ash Nature Park, hardly looks like a creek at all. Small trickles of water cut through the mud and rock, but when it rains, storm water rushes through those same banks, bringing whatever pollutants and soil it picks up along the way to the Ohio River, unless something can slow it down.
BLUE ASH, OH
Local cheese makers bring home blue ribbon from Ohio competition

Local cheese manufacturer, Blue Jacket Dairy, was awarded a blue ribbon at the Ohio State Fair Cheese Competition on Thursday. Blue Jacket Dairy competed in the open class for “Other Mammal Milk”. Their Arrowhead Chevre took home first place. It's described as spreadable goat cheese with savory herbs....
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
More than 30K without power in NKY; Newport sees most outages

More than 30,000 people in Northern Kentucky are without power as a storm makes its way through the area. A majority of those outages are in the Newport area, according to Duke Energy’s power outage map. “Once weather improves crews will be out assessing damage on the system,” Duke’s...
NEWPORT, KY
Drowning victim found in Ohio state park

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is currently investigating a drowning at Pymatuning State Park. The female victim was recovered after the boat she was on reportedly drifted away. This left her in the water with a float. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on July 2. Attempts...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
Spend Summer Nights Outside at these Five Bars and Breweries

Temperatures are getting higher and it’s time to enjoy your weekends. Stop by one of these uniquely eclectic bars for their perfected Summer sips and sanctuaries. Named for owner James Fisher’s childhood respite in England, Somerset is a lush oasis that makes you feel like an urban jungle happy hour. In a nod to his world traveler parents, Fisher created Somerset with the vision to bring the world to Over-the-Rhine via an approachable neighborhood hangout. Built with materials sourced from around the globe, Somerset lets you bypass the plane ticket to step into other cultures and parts of the world right here. 139 E. McMicken Ave., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 270-5982, somersetotr.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
Police: Teen dies after head-on collision with semi-truck on River Road

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Police are investigating a crash that left one teenager dead Wednesday. According to the Fairfield Township Police Department, just after 4 p.m. officers responded to a two-car crash with an entrapment in the 7400-block of River Road. Upon arrival to the scene, Fairfield firefighters discovered a...
FAIRFIELD, OH
Six babies surrendered this year at Indiana Safe Haven Baby Boxes

Two babies were safely surrendered over the past week at two Indiana fire stations. One of the babies was surrendered at the Mooresville Fire Department. The fire department said they were alerted that the infant was placed inside the box and firefighters immediately tended to the infant until a medic arrived. The baby was taken to the hospital and is doing well, the department said.
INDIANA STATE
This Is The Best Place To Fish In Ohio

Pack up your tackle box because it's time to go fishing! If you enjoy going out to catch a few fish at a nearby lake, look no further than the best lake to fish at in the whole state. Regardless of if you fish for sport or leisure, there are many spots around this lake that are perfect for reeling in various sized catches.
OHIO STATE
Greater Cincinnati girl and her dog receive new prosthetic legs together

A Greater Cincinnati child who wears a prosthetic leg now has a furry best friend with a matching prosthetic. Earlier this year, we shared the story of Anna Grace, who was surprised by her mom Wynne Philippe with a new furry best friend who's just like her. Philippe says 10-year-old...
PETS

