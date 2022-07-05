ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shane wins Madison unlimited hydro race; Peabody flips the U-9 Lynx Healthcare

By Jeff Morrow
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago
The U-1 Miss Homestreet unlimited hydroplane is pictured on the Columbia River in this 2021 file photo. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

One week after he drove the U-9 Lynx Healthcare to an APBA Gold Cup victory, Corey Peabody flipped his unlimited hydroplane in the final Sunday at the Madison Regatta in Madison, Ind.

Peabody was chasing Jimmy Shane in the U-1 Miss HomeStreet Bank during the fourth lap of the 5-lap final, heading into the east end turn on the course on the Ohio River, when his boat lifted up and flipped end over end before landing upside down.

Peabody was uninjured and walked away from the accident.

However, the right front sponson of the U-9 was torn off, and it’s unclear if the boat will be ready top run at the next race, the HAPO Columbia Cup in the Tri-Cities on July 29-31.

Tri-Citians Darrell and Vanessa Strong own the U-9, as well as the U-8 Miss Tri-Cities.

Jimmy Shane, U-1 Miss HomeStreet Bank, signs autographs in this 2019 file photo Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

Shane, meanwhile, drove the U-1 to victory in the Madison final.

His second lap of 149.499 mph was the fastest lap in the final.

Jeff Bernard, driving the U-91 Goodman Real Estate, finished second. That gave the hometown Madison crowd a 1-2 finish in the final for their two unlimiteds.

Jamie Nilsen, driving the U-11 Miss Colleen, finished third. That gives the husband-wife owners of the U-11, Scott and Shannon Raney, two third-place finishes in two races this season.

Placing fourth was J. Michael Kelly in the U-8 Miss Tri-Cities.

The Madison race originally had six boats set for the weekend.

But U-40 Miss Beacon Plumbing driver Dave Villwock hits some debris on the river course during testing, which caused the propellor to break off a blade. That in turn tore the bottom of the boat, and the team had to withdraw for the weekend.

It’s unknown if the U-40 team will have the boat ready in time for the Tri-Cities race.

Dust Devils

Infielder Kyle Kasser was transferred from the Tri-City Dust Devils this weekend up to Triple-A Salt Lake City.

Kasser has played parts of the past two seasons for the Dust Devils, playing in 126 games, hitting .248 (112 for 450) with 33 RBIs.

▪ Jordyn Adams finally got his call up last Wednesday.

Adams spent all of the 2021 season, and the first three months of this current season, with the Tri-City Dust Devils.

Now, he’s headed to the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas in Alabama — which is the Los Angeles Angels’ next step up from the Tri-Cities.

Adams spent 129 games with the Dust Devils the past two years, batting .221 (110 for 496). He also hit 5 home runs, drove in 49 runs, and stole 36 stolen bases.

The 22-year-old Adams is currently listed as the Angels’ No. 6 minor-league prospect.

Golf

Jace Minn of Delta, British Columbia, shot a 4-under-par 68 on the final round last Thursday to win the Washington State Men’s Amateur at Meadow Springs Country Club in Richland.

Minn finished with a 214 three-round total score, good enough for a 2-under par finish.

Bellevue’s Max Herendeen finished second at 215, while Spokane’s Andrew Von Lassow and Hayden Lake’s Reid Hatley tied for third at 216.

Richland’s Zach Bixler was the top local placer, finishing tied for fifth at 217.

Soccer

Chiawana junior midfielder Fernando Lopez-Vega was named the Mid-Columbia Conference boys soccer Player of the Year recently, as voted on by the conference coaches.

But it was Pasco which dominated the MCC team, garnering seven first-team players, as well as MCC Coach of the Year Matt Potter.

The Bulldogs went 20-2, winning the MCC title and placing third in the Class 4A state tournament.

The seven Pasco players named to the MCC first team were sophomore midfielder Julio Andrade, senior defender Drew Axel, junior forward Clemente Esquival, sophomore midfielder Bryan Martinez, senior defender Jonas Olvera, sophomore midfielder Chase Potter, and senior defender Julian Ramirez.

Two Richland players also made the first team: senior midfielder Eric Berg, and senior defender Tanner Mullins.

Besides Chiawana’s Lopez-Vega, three other schools each had one first-teamer: Kennewick sophomore forward Layton Brooks, Hanford junior goalkeeper Diego Cossio, and Southridge senior forward Gabriel Delgado.

▪ The Eastern Washington University women’s soccer team announced its team awards in May, and Hanford High grad Kelsee Winston won two awards.

Winston was a senior at Eastern this past season and played keeper.

She was named second-team all-conference in the Big Sky Conference, and her 22 career shutouts leads EWU all-time.

In May, she was named the Eagles soccer team’s Most Inspirational player, as well as the Defensive Player of the Year.

Basketball

The USA Men’s Basketball team went 6-0 at the 2022 FIBA U-18 Americas Men’s Championship, beating Brazil 102-60 in the title game June 13 in Tijuana, Mexico.

One of the USA team’s assistant coaches was Richland High grad Leon Rice, who had just finished an incredible season as Boise State University’s head coach.

Rice led the Broncos to the Mountain West Conference regular-season title, then the MWC tournament.

Boise State had 27 wins, and played in the NCAA Tournament.

Rice was named the MWC Coach of the Year.

▪ Walla Walla’s Diego Jaques recently signed a letter of intent to play for the Whitworth University men’s basketball team, beginning this fall.

Jaques, a great outside shooter, scored over 1,000 points in his Blue Devils’ high school career.

He was named first-team All-Mid-Columbia Conference this past season, and he averaged 22 points a game for Wa-Hi.

Jaques will be joining a former Blue Devils teammate, Jacob Coram, this coming season at Whitworth.

Coram just completed his freshman season for the Pirates.

Community Policy