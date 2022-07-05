Albany police make arrests in brutal double-homicide discovered early Sunday morning

ALBANY — A man and woman whose bodies were found at an abandoned school campus in downtown Albany during the early morning hours on Sunday apparently were beaten to death. Albany police say the violence may have been sparked by an argument over drugs.

Two men were in custody Tuesday in connection with the slayings. The double-murder put the number of homicides at seven for the year in the county.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler identified the victims as Briann Register, 22, and 38-year-old Londell Marshall. The coroner was called to the scene at 5:38 a.m., where both victims were pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigation did not reveal any evidence of gunshot or stab wounds, Fowler said. The bodies will be sent to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation laboratory for autopsies.

“It was multiple blunt trauma,” he said of the injuries. “Right now, it looks like blunt force trauma.”

In layman’s terms, that means they were beaten to death, the coroner said.

Cases of fatal beatings occur “very seldom,” Fowler said. “Most times it’s guns.”

First responders were called when someone ran across the bodies Sunday. Marshall’s was found in between some of the buildings at the former school campus located at South Madison Avenue and West Broad Avenue, Fowler said. Register’s body was found in a nearby alley.

In an email statement sent in response to questions about the slayings, the Albany Police Department responded that the apparent motive was a drug deal and Marshall being upset at Register.

“This was possibly drug-related. It started with an argument over drugs,” Police Capt. Wendy Luster said in the response. “There were also rumors that Brianna had exposed some information about Londell Marshall that was confidential; however, we are uncertain what that information may have been. We do know that he was angry about it.”

Police identified the female victim as Brianna, but according to Fowler his version is correct.

Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards identified the suspects as Justin Bilous and Allen Blocker.

According to the Dougherty County Jail, Bilous is charged with murder, aggravated assault and interference with government property. Blocker is charged with murder, aggravated assault and giving a false name to police.