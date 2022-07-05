2 CU Boulder students named Astronaut Scholars

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. - **PRICE DROP + HUGE Move In Special!** **Cozy Studio Apartment with Loft Available minutes from Sloans Lake!!** - **Move In Special! Get $750.00 off your first full months rent if move in by 08/01/22!!** Welcome home to your new cozy studio apartment complete is a desirable loft, walk-in closet, and large windows for tons of natural light! This adorable unit is the perfect place for those who may just be starting out or just want to live a minimalist lifestyle! It has been tastefully updated, with dual-toned kitchen cabinets, a spacious bathroom (with tub!), and beautiful plank flooring throughout. You'll also love the convenience of your own in-unit stackable washer & dryer! Located off of 20th and Kendall St, you are minutes from Sloan's Lake, with tons of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment nearby! **Don't miss the chance to see this unit in person, schedule a tour of your new home today!!** Additional Lease Terms: *$45.00 Application fee *12-month lease *Resident pays electric & gas. *Resident must maintain renters insurance *Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check *Pet WELCOME (Additional $200 deposit per pet & $30 per pet per month pet rent, Restrictions apply) (RLNE7228912) Other Amenities: Other (central ac and heat, walk-in closet, in unit washer & dryer, on-street parking available). Pet policies: Small Dogs Allowed, Cats Allowed, Large Dogs Allowed.

BOULDER, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO