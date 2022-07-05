ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 CU Boulder students named Astronaut Scholars

Cover picture for the articleCU Boulder students Alexandra “Sasha” Gladkova and Maya Palmer have each been awarded a $15,000 scholarship from the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation (ASF). The merit-based ASF scholarship is the largest known monetary award of its kind given in the United States to science and engineering undergraduate students. This year, CU was selected...

Leadership

In his role as LASP’s director, Dan is responsible for setting and implementing policy regarding its scientific, technical, and educational mission. He has led the largest research institute at CU Boulder since 1994. Dan simultaneously serves as a professor in three University of Colorado Boulder departments, including Astrophysical and...
Chancellor, leaders represent CU Boulder among climate coalition

The June 23 UC3 Summit was held in Vancouver. CC photo by Nick Kenrick via Flickr. Coal Harbor, Vancouver, British Columbia, 2010. Chancellor Philip DiStefano and a pair of CU Boulder sustainability leaders participated in University Climate Change Coalition (UC3) events during June as the university continues to take a leading role among higher education institutions in collaborating on climate solutions.
Gain a competitive edge on your fall fellowship proposal the week of July 13

The Research and Innovation Office (RIO) is excited to announce the launch of the third annual Fellowship Writing & Peer Editing Program, facilitated by RIO Proposal Writer/Editor Donna Axel. Faculty are encouraged to attend a brief 30-minute kickoff on Wednesday, July 13 to determine if the program is right for them.
CU police recruit largest, most diverse class of cadets

They come from all walks of life, some with policing experience, others not—including an accountant who realized he wanted to change careers and embark on a life of public service. One recalled a time in his life when he was encouraged not to interact with police. Seven cadets make...
Education
Events & Outreach

The LASP Public Lecture series coincides with the University of Colorado Boulder’s academic calendar. The first public lecture of the 2022-2023 season will take place in early October. If you’d like to be notified when the next seminar will take place, please email epomail@lasp.colorado.edu or keep an eye on this page.
Studio, 1 bath House - 1830 Newland Ct #315 Rental

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. - **PRICE DROP + HUGE Move In Special!** **Cozy Studio Apartment with Loft Available minutes from Sloans Lake!!** - **Move In Special! Get $750.00 off your first full months rent if move in by 08/01/22!!** Welcome home to your new cozy studio apartment complete is a desirable loft, walk-in closet, and large windows for tons of natural light! This adorable unit is the perfect place for those who may just be starting out or just want to live a minimalist lifestyle! It has been tastefully updated, with dual-toned kitchen cabinets, a spacious bathroom (with tub!), and beautiful plank flooring throughout. You'll also love the convenience of your own in-unit stackable washer & dryer! Located off of 20th and Kendall St, you are minutes from Sloan's Lake, with tons of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment nearby! **Don't miss the chance to see this unit in person, schedule a tour of your new home today!!** Additional Lease Terms: *$45.00 Application fee *12-month lease *Resident pays electric & gas. *Resident must maintain renters insurance *Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check *Pet WELCOME (Additional $200 deposit per pet & $30 per pet per month pet rent, Restrictions apply) (RLNE7228912) Other Amenities: Other (central ac and heat, walk-in closet, in unit washer & dryer, on-street parking available). Pet policies: Small Dogs Allowed, Cats Allowed, Large Dogs Allowed.
Boulder’s Top Ranked Desert Company is Family Owned

Boulder Baked is rated number one for the Best Desert in Boulder, Colorado, according to the most current Yelp reviews. Boulder Baked is a family-owned local Boulder business. they use premium, local and organic ingredients whenever possible. They support their employees and their families by paying a living wage. They use only clean energy. Their mission is to provide high-quality hand-crafted products and quality jobs for our diverse staff.
