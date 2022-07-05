ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds settle suit alleging abuse by men detained after 9/11

By GARY FIELDS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department on Tuesday settled a decades-old lawsuit filed by a group of men who were rounded up by the government in the weeks after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and held in a federal jail in New York in conditions the department’s own watchdog called abusive...

Justice Department to Pay $98,000 in Lawsuit Alleging Abuse of 9/11 Suspects

Although not admitting guilt, the Justice Department on Tuesday settled a lawsuit from six men who say they faced unreasonable jail conditions while detained as suspects for the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, the Associated Press reports. The men, who were detained without terrorism charges and ultimately let go, accused federal officials of imprisoning them in restrictive and abusive conditions in the decades-old suit. In a rare move, the Justice Department agreed to pay $98,000 split equally among the plaintiffs, saying that the men were “held in excessively restrictive and unduly harsh conditions of confinement and a number of individuals were physically and verbally abused by certain MDC officers.” One of the men, Benamar Benatta, said the settlement left the door open for future mistreatment from federal officials. “I don’t believe justice is properly served, considering the detrimental consequences the defendants’ actions have had on my life. I can’t help but feel let down by the whole judicial system,” he said.
Sen. Graham to fight Georgia election subpoena, lawyers say

NEW YORK (AP) — Attorneys representing Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said Wednesday he intends to challenge a subpoena compelling him to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia investigating former President Donald Trump and his allies' actions after the 2020 election. Graham was one of a...
Trump property appraiser held in contempt in NY civil probe

NEW YORK (AP) — A company that has performed hundreds of property appraisals for Donald Trump has been held in contempt of court for missing a deadline to turn over documents in the New York attorney general’s civil investigation into the former president’s business practices. Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron said late Tuesday that real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield had shown a “willful failure” to comply with Attorney General Letitia James’ subpoenas, including for records pertaining to Trump’s suburban Seven Springs Estate, a Wall Street office building and a Los Angeles golf course. Engoron ordered Cushman & Wakefield to pay a fine of $10,000 per day, beginning Thursday, for each day that it fails to fully comply with James’ subpoenas. The same judge recently lifted a contempt order for Trump after a two-month legal fight over his slow response to a subpoena for documents in James’ probe. Engoron, in a written order posted to the court docket Wednesday morning, appeared incensed that Cushman & Wakefield had asked for him for more time after missing a June 27 deadline that he’d set for the company to turn over subpoenaed documents.
Family of man hurt in police van seeks civil rights charges

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The family of a Black man in Connecticut, paralyzed when a police van without seatbelts braked suddenly, asked federal authorities Friday to file civil rights charges against the officers involved. The driver was taking Randy Cox, 36, to a...
Hire Exorcists to End Mass Shootings, Offers Fox News Contributor

Exorcisms are the new gun control — at least according to Fox News contributor Bill Bennett. During the conservative network’s coverage of the mass shooting at a 4th of July in a Chicago suburb, the former secretary of education suggested exorcists as the solution to ending gun violence. And he wasn’t joking.
Armed officers swarm Stephen Bannon's house after false report

WASHINGTON - Heavily armed police on Friday swarmed around the Capitol Hill rowhouse where former Trump White House adviser Stephen Bannon lives after receiving a false report that a man with a gun was inside and had shot someone, according to authorities. Police shut down streets near the Supreme Court...
Judge: Execution can't proceed without religious requests

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has issued a temporary order telling Texas prison officials that they can carry out next week’s scheduled execution of a death row inmate only if they grant all of his religious accommodations, including allowing his spiritual adviser to hold his hand when he receives a lethal injection.
Judge blasts Maxwell’s ‘lack of candour’ over her finances and exaggerations over mistreatment in prison

Ghislaine Maxwell exaggerated her mistreatment in prison and has shown a persistent “lack of candour” about her finances, Judge Alison Nathan said in blistering remarks at the socialite’s sentencing. Judge Nathan took issue with Maxwell’s numerous public complaints about her treatment in the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) as she handed down a sentence of 20 years in federal prison and a $750,000 fine for abusing and grooming young girls with Jeffrey Epstein. Judge Nathan acknowledged that Maxwell had posed a security risk as a high profile inmate accused of sexual abuse against children, and had been subject to a higher...
Texas governor authorizes state to return migrants to border

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday authorized state forces to apprehend migrants and return them to the U.S.-Mexico border, pushing the boundaries of their enforcement powers and the Republican's escalating efforts to curb the rising number of crossings. The federal government is responsible for enforcement...
Governors offer Democrats aggressive reply on guns, abortion

NEW YORK (AP) — Hours after a gunman killed seven people at a July 4th parade in suburban Chicago, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker tapped into the frustration of many fellow Democrats at the seeming inability of the U.S. to curb gun violence. “If you’re angry today, I’m here to...
R. Kelly suing prison after lawyers say he was placed on suicide watch

Days after R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years on federal sex trafficking charges, lawyers for the singer are suing the federal prison housing him, alleging that the facility is unlawfully keeping him on suicide watch as a form of punishment. The lawyers allege that there is no reason for Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center to put the 55-year-old Kelly on suicide watch, and that doing so is causing "real and lasting harm" to the singer.
Feds Come for Youth Pastor Who Was Fired After Bragging About Storming Capitol

Tyler Ethridge, a Colorado youth pastor, was indicted Friday on felony and misdemeanor charges for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the U.S. Department of Justice announced in a release. He is being charged with six counts, including civil disorder, obstructing an official proceeding, disorderly conduct, and more. Investigators were first tipped off by someone who knew Ethridge from Bible College and saw his social media posts bragging about being “outside Nancy Pelosi’s office,” according to a statement of facts. “I’m probably going to lose my job as a pastor after this,” the accused rioter said in one video he filmed. Ethridge allegedly lied to investigators about taking down barricades, of which they said they later found video evidence. While outside the West Plaza, Ethridge was pepper-sprayed and shot with rubber bullets, but that didn’t stop him from climbing media scaffolding and going inside the Capitol building, prosecutors said. In the months following the riot, Ethridge continued to post on social media, in one post telling friends to not “be afraid of what they sentence you with. I’m not. I’m ready for whatever I’ll be charged with. America is still primed and ready.”
