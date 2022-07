Novak Djokovic attempts to extend his winning streak at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London to 27 matches when he takes on No, 9 seed Cameron Norrie in the 2022 Wimbledon men's semifinals on Friday at 9:45 a.m. ET. The top-seeded Djokovic has not lost in the Grand Slam tournament since retiring in the second set of his quarterfinal match against Tomas Berdych in 2017, winning three straight titles along the way. Djokovic kept his streak alive by posting a comeback victory against Jannik Sinner on Tuesday. Norrie made his first career quarterfinals appearance in a major a successful one by defeating David Goffin in five sets. The winner of this match will face Nick Kyrgios in the finals after Rafael Nadal (abdomen) withdrew from the other semifinal.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO