Charges Expected Tuesday in Highland Park Shooting - Mayor

Watch: "Outer Banks" Cast Answers Season 2 Questions. Chase Stokes and the Outer Banks team are mourning the death of a stand-in killed in a hit-and-run accident. According to investigators from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, a pedestrian was walking on a local road around 2:30 am July 5 when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the area. The pedestrian was then struck by another vehicle, which also left the scene, according to witness information. No charges have been filed and Charleston police continue to seek information on the initial vehicle involved.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO