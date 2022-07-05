ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Charges Expected Tuesday in Highland Park Shooting - Mayor

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - Charges are expected to be filed on Tuesday against the suspected gunman in...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Police share photo of Highland Park suspect’s gun

Chicago police have released a photograph of the weapon used in the Highland Park mass shooting on 4 July, where seven people were killed and dozens injured. On Monday evening, police arrested 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo after an hours-long manhunt around the city north of Chicago.A spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said the suspect used a rifle “similar to an AR-15” from atop a commercial building and fired into a crowd that had gathered for the parade in Highland Park.On Wednesday night, the police released a photograph of the Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Reuters#Cnn
E! News

Chase Stokes Mourns Death of Outer Banks Stand-In Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash

Watch: "Outer Banks" Cast Answers Season 2 Questions. Chase Stokes and the Outer Banks team are mourning the death of a stand-in killed in a hit-and-run accident. According to investigators from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, a pedestrian was walking on a local road around 2:30 am July 5 when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the area. The pedestrian was then struck by another vehicle, which also left the scene, according to witness information. No charges have been filed and Charleston police continue to seek information on the initial vehicle involved.
CHARLESTON, SC
US News and World Report

Parents of Boy, 2, Found Alone at Parade Shooting Among Dead

Aiden McCarthy's photo was shared across Chicago-area social media groups in the hours after the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, accompanied by pleas to help identify the 2-year-old who had been found at the scene bloodied and alone and to reunite him with his family. On Tuesday, friends...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AOL Corp

3 people killed, 7 wounded in shooting at Indiana block party

Three people were killed and seven others were wounded in a mass shooting at a block party in Gary, Ind., early Tuesday morning. Ashanti Brown, 20; Laurence Mangum, 25, and Marquise Hall, 26, were fatally shot, the Northwest Indiana Times reported. The seven hospitalized victims have not been identified. No...
GARY, IN
US News and World Report

Murder Suspect Dies in Delaware Prison Medical Unit

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man who was charged with murder last month has died in prison, officials said Tuesday. Department of Correction officials said Michael A. Klein, 57, died at Sussex Correctional Institution on Monday. Authorities said Klein, who had a history of chronic health conditions, was...
US News and World Report

U.S. Funeral Home Owner Who Sold Body Parts Pleads Guilty to Fraud

(Reuters) - A former Colorado funeral home owner pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a federal charge of defrauding relatives of the dead by dissecting their family members' corpses and selling the body parts without permission, a practice exposed in a 2018 Reuters investigative report https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-bodies-funeral. Megan Hess, who operated a...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
US News and World Report

Biden Says Justice Department Will Take Action if Necessary in Akron Shooting

Cleveland (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the U.S. Justice Department would take appropriate action if the investigation of a police shooting of a Black man in Akron, Ohio, reveals potential violations of federal criminal statutes. Video released on Sunday showed eight police officers in Akron, Ohio, were...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy