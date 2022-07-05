ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas McDonald’s employee accused of spitting into drink; customer ‘sucked up mucus’ with straw

By David Charns
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas McDonald’s employee spit into a cup, prompting a customer to ingest her mucus while drinking an iced coffee, police said.

The incident from December 2020 was first reported to Las Vegas Metro police in March 2021, they said. Officers arrested the suspect, Felicia O’Neal, on Monday, during an unrelated traffic stop.

A person was ordering at a Las Vegas McDonald’s drive-thru when “the employee became rude and [the customer] asked to talk to her supervisor,” police wrote in a warrant for O’Neal’s arrest.

The customer had ordered French fries, a milkshake and an iced coffee, the report said.

“[The customer] said that she received her fries and shake right away, but the iced coffee took a bit longer, which she thought was unusual,” police said. “After a bit, [the customer] said a black female, who could have been the person she initially had the problem with, brought her iced coffee.”

The customer said the woman, later identified as O’Neal, handed her the coffee and slammed the window, police said.

The incident from December 2020 was first reported to Las Vegas Metro police in March 2021, they said. Officers arrested the suspect, Felicia O’Neal, on Monday, during an unrelated traffic stop. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Once the customer got home, she noticed mucus at the bottom of the drink, police said, after she “sucked up mucus with the straw.” The woman then spit the mucus out and vomited.

The woman said she then called the restaurant to complain. According to the customer, a manager told her “she was too busy to check the cameras at that time and she was sure that [the customer] was mistaken as an employee wouldn’t be stupid enough to do that with cameras everywhere.”

Several days after ingesting the mucus, the woman said she tested positive for COVID-19, police said. There is no medical evidence that the coronavirus can be transmitted through food or via the stomach as acids in the body destroy it.

The customer then learned through her insurance company that an employee was caught on camera spitting into her drink.

Police obtained surveillance video, which they said showed O’Neal pulling her mask down and spitting into a cup before filling it up with coffee.

O’Neal faces a charge of adulterating food.

Police issued a warrant for her arrest last year, records showed. On Monday, an officer stopped O’Neal for driving without any headlights. While processing the traffic stop, O’Neal’s warrant appeared.

O’Neal’s bail was set at $5,000. She had bonded out of the Clark County Detention Center as of Tuesday.

The exact location of the McDonald’s was redacted in court documents. 8 News Now reached out to McDonald’s on Tuesday for comment.

Comments / 30

Monique Danielle
3d ago

why don't they tell us which McDonald's it is on this I don't want to accidentally go to that McDonald's EVER and I shouldn't have to look on the court records... if someone knows which one pls message thnx !!!

Yah...Ok
3d ago

Yep...I tend to not be rude to folks handling my money or food

8 News Now

8 News Now

