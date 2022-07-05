ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn's Joseph Gonzalez earns USA Baseball Collegiate National Team spot

By Justin Hokanson about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28spTb_0gVWDak900
Photo via Auburn Baseball Twitter

Special to Auburn Live via Auburn University

CARY, N.C. – After receiving an invitation to training camp last week, sophomore pitcher Joseph Gonzalez earned a roster spot on the 2022 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

Gonzalez is one of 26 of the premier non-draft eligible college players to make the final roster and will represent the United States at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands from July 9–15. Team USA will begin Honkbalweek Haarlem against Japan on July 9 at 7 a.m. CT (1 p.m. local time) before taking on Italy, Cuba, the Netherlands and Curacao to close out group stage play. The second round of competition will then be played on July 14, ahead of the championship on July 15. All games will be streamed online viaHonkbalSoftbal.tv.

In two appearances during the five-game Stars vs. Stripes series as a part of the Collegiate National Team Training Camp from June 30-July 4, Gonzalez went 1-0 and turned in four perfect innings, retiring all 12 batters he faced with five strikeouts.

Gonzalez recently finished his sophomore season as Auburn’s leader with seven wins and a 3.22 ERA, including a 3.20 ERA in seven SEC starts. The right-hander struck out 54 batters and issued just 15 walks in 78.1 innings.

A native of Humacao, Puerto Rico, Gonzalez led Auburn with six quality starts, including four straight in SEC play from Apr. 2-24, becoming the first Auburn pitcher since Keegan Thompson in 2015 to win four straight SEC starts. He turned in a complete game against Vanderbilt on Apr. 10, marking Auburn’s first SEC complete game since Casey Mize in 2018 and starting a streak of three straight starts of 7.0 or more innings and no walks.

Gonzalez turned in his sixth and final quality start in a regional win against Florida State, allowing three runs in 6.0 against the Seminoles, and was ultimately named to the Auburn Regional All-Tournament Team for his effort.

The complete 26-man 2022 Collegiate National Team Roster is as follows:

2022 Collegiate National Team Roster

(Name; Position; Hometown; School)

Zach Agnos; RHP/INF; Haymarket, Va.; ECU

Maui Ahuna; INF; Hilo, Hawaii

^Enrique Bradfield Jr.; OF; Hialeah, Fla.; Vanderbilt

Ryan Bruno; LHP; Wellington, Fla.; Stanford

*^Dylan Crews; OF; Longwood, Fla.; LSU

Wyatt Crowell; LHP; Cumming, Ga.; Florida State

^Ross Dunn; LHP; Salt Lake City, Utah

Hunter Elliott; LHP; Tupelo, Miss.; Ole Miss

*^Jacob Gonzalez; INF; Glendora, Calif.; Ole Miss

Joseph Gonzalez; RHP; Humacao, P.R.; Auburn

Tanner Hall; RHP; Zachary, La.; Southern Mississippi

Carter Holton; LHP; Savannah, Ga.; Vanderbilt

Jack Hurley; OF; Boalsburg, Pa.; Virginia Tech

Cade Kuehler; RHP; Waxhaw, N.C.; Campbell

Wyatt Langford; OF/C; Trenton, Fla.; Florida

Rhett Lowder; RHP; Albemarle, N.C.; Wake Forest

Teddy McGraw; RHP; Oneota, N.Y.; Wake Forest

Carson Montgomery; RHP; Windermere, Fla.; Florida State

*^Yohandy Morales; INF; Miami, Fla.; Miami

Tre’ Morgan; INF; New Orleans, La.; LSU

Jack Payton; C; Orland Park, Ill.; Louisville

^Paul Skenes; RHP/INF; Lake Forest, Calif.

Brayden Taylor; INF; West Jordan, Utah; TCU

*Kyle Teel; C/OF; Mahwah, N.J.; Virginia

Hurston Waldrep; RHP; Thomasville, Ga.

Jacob Wilson; INF; Thousand Oaks, Calif.; Grand Canyon

*denotes national team alumnus

^denotes National Team Development Program (NTDP) participant

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Louisville, AL
City
Wellington, AL
City
Thomasville, AL
Auburn, AL
Sports
State
Utah State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Baseball#Team Usa#Auburn Live#Auburn University Cary#Viahonkbalsoftbal Tv#Sec
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
62K+
Followers
56K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy